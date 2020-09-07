creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 10, 2020Address: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelf/German/2300/finanzberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 10, 2020Address: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelf/English/2300/financial-reports.html

