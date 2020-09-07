Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft    CSQ   DE000A2LQUA5

CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(CSQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 11:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.09.2020 / 17:31
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 10, 2020
Address: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelf/German/2300/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 10, 2020
Address: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelf/English/2300/financial-reports.html

07.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1128409  07.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1128409&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
11:35aCREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
07/08CREDITSHELF : Strong growth in Q2
EQ
06/22CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transacti..
EQ
05/07CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
EQ
05/07CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transacti..
EQ
05/07CREDITSHELF : reports Q1 2020 financial figures
EQ
05/07CREDITSHELF : achieves EUR 62 million First Closing for its debut direct-lending..
EQ
03/23CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : SME financier creditshelf continues strong grow..
EQ
03/16CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
02/06CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transacti..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,47 M 8,84 M 8,84 M
Net income 2020 -3,99 M -4,73 M -4,73 M
Net Debt 2020 0,20 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 70,1 M 82,6 M 82,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,40x
EV / Sales 2021 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 71,33 €
Last Close Price 51,50 €
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Thabe Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Bartsch COO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Fabian Brügmann Chief Financial Officer
Gregor Heinrich Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-0.96%83
FREDDIE MAC-28.76%6 894
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-4.79%6 394
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-2.78%6 071
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-25.68%5 274
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-28.47%4 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group