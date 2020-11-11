Log in
CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT    CSQ   DE000A2LQUA5

CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(CSQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

creditshelf : withdraws revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020, EBIT forecast unchanged

11/11/2020 | 12:10pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast
creditshelf withdraws revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020, EBIT forecast unchanged

11-Nov-2020 / 18:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

creditshelf withdraws revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020, EBIT forecast unchanged

Frankfurt am Main, November 11, 2020 - creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange abbreviation CSQ, "creditshelf") makes use of the right granted by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, short "BaFin") in the context of the corona pandemic and withdraws its revenue forecast for the fiscal year 2020. The EBIT forecast remains unchanged between minus EUR 4.0 million and minus EUR 5.5 million.

<End of Ad hoc announcement>

Investor Relations:
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Fabian Brügmann (CFO)
Maximilian Franz (Investor Relations Manager)
Mainzer Landstraße 33a
60329 Frankfurt
Tel.: +49 69 348 719 113
ir@creditshelf.com
www.creditshelf.com


About creditshelf
www.creditshelf.com

creditshelf is the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via a constantly growing network. creditshelf combines complementary needs: While SME entrepreneurs can easily access attractive financing alternatives, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs and partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. The core of creditshelf's business model are a unique, data-driven risk analysis and unbureaucratic, fast and digital processes. Thereby, creditshelf covers the entire value chain: its platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyze the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, and provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. For these services creditshelf receives fees from both borrowers and investors.

creditshelf has been listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2018. The experts in the creditshelf team offer many years of experience in SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for the entrepreneurship of tomorrow.

11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
E-mail: ir@creditshelf.com
Internet: www.creditshelf.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1147440

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1147440  11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 7,21 M 8,47 M 8,47 M
Net income 2020 -4,00 M -4,70 M -4,70 M
Net cash 2020 2,05 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55,8 M 65,9 M 65,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,46x
EV / Sales 2021 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 71,67 €
Last Close Price 41,00 €
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 74,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Thabe Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Bartsch COO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Fabian Brügmann Chief Financial Officer
Gregor Heinrich Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-18.08%66
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED21.71%8 511
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION9.40%6 969
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-17.98%5 755
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.20.02%4 374
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-29.89%4 088
