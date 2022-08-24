Log in
    CRDO   KYG254571055

CREDO TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDING LTD

(CRDO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-23 pm EDT
14.50 USD   -2.29%
Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows
BU
Credo Launches Comprehensive Family of 112G PAM4 SerDes IP for TSMC N5 and N4 Process Technologies
BU
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Introduces 112G PAM4 SerDes IP for TSMC N5 and N4 Process Technologies
CI
Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows

08/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today announced that the Company will exhibit at both the China International Optoelectronic Exposition and the European Conference on Optical Communication in September. Credo’s optical solutions for 5G deployments, optical transport networking (OTN), passive optical networking (PON) and hyperscale data centers will all be available for demonstrations, as well active electrical cables and linecard solutions.

Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows - Michael Girvan Lampe, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Credo Technology Group: “Credo is thrilled that we can meet our customers in Asia and Europe in-person to introduce them to the newest members of our optical product family. CIOE and ECOC are both highly regarded as showcases for the latest developments in the optoelectronics and I look forward to joining our field teams in having meaningful, technical conversations with our customers that allow us to match current and future product offerings with their needs.” (Photo: Business Wire)

“Credo is thrilled that we can meet our customers in Asia and Europe in-person to introduce them to the newest members of our optical product family,” said Michael Girvan Lampe, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Credo. “CIOE and ECOC are both highly regarded as showcases for the latest developments in the optoelectronics and I look forward to joining our field teams in having meaningful, technical conversations with our customers that allow us to match current and future product offerings with their needs.”

To request a meeting or product demo please contact sales@credosemi.com.

Credo at CIOE

Credo will be in booth 6C21 in the Information and Communication Expo Area of Hall 6 in the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center.

At CIOE from September 7-9, Credo representatives will be available for meetings and demos during the expo hours of 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Credo at ECOC

Credo will have a public display at ECOC in booth 175 in the Congress Center in Basel, Switzerland.

September 19-20, from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM and September 21, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, Credo representatives will be available for meetings and demos.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit: https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn and Twitter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 204 M - -
Net income 2023 6,70 M - -
Net cash 2023 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 426x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 112 M 2 112 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,96x
EV / Sales 2024 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 382
Free-Float 65,8%
Managers and Directors
William Brennan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Fleming Chief Financial Officer
Lip-Bu Tan Chairman
Chi Fung Cheng Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yat Tung Lam Chief Operating Officer & Director
