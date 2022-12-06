Advanced search
CREDO TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDING LTD

(CRDO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-06 pm EST
14.69 USD   -1.08%
12/01Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
Credo to Present at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference

12/06/2022 | 05:18pm EST
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today announced that Bill Brennan, CEO, and Dan Fleming, CFO, are scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conference.

Conference: Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference

Date: Thursday December 8, 2022

Time: 10:25 a.m. PT

Location: San Francisco, California

The presentation will be webcast on Credo’s IR website at http://investors.credosemi.com/. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on Credo’s IR website.

About Credo 

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Dan O’Neil
dan.oneil@credosemi.com

Media Contact:
Diane Vanasse
diane.vanasse@credosemi.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 211 M - -
Net income 2023 1,10 M - -
Net cash 2023 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8 892x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 179 M 2 179 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,19x
EV / Sales 2024 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 382
Free-Float 71,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,85 $
Average target price 18,57 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Brennan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Fleming Chief Financial Officer
Lip-Bu Tan Chairman
Chi Fung Cheng Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yat Tung Lam Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDO TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDING LTD0.00%2 193
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.52%415 318
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-22.28%415 124
BROADCOM INC.-18.73%219 028
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.74%161 239
QUALCOMM, INC.-32.58%140 865