Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cree, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CREE   US2254471012

CREE, INC.

(CREE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cree, Inc. : to Participate in J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/24/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed business, today announced that Gregg Lowe, Chief Executive Officer, and Neill Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:45AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Cree’s website. To access the webcasts, please visit http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm.

About Cree, Inc.

Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed® power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Cree’s Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

For additional product and Company information, please refer to www.cree.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CREE, INC.
01:03pCREE, INC.  : to Participate in J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Med..
BU
05/10CREE  : JPMorgan Upgrades Cree to Neutral From Underweight; Price Target is $108
MT
05/04INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Cree
MT
05/04Three ETFs to prepare for the revenge of renewables
04/29CREE  : JPMorgan Downgrades Cree to Underweight From Neutral; Price Target is $1..
MT
04/28CREE  : Logs Wider Non-GAAP Loss in Fiscal Q3
MT
04/28CREE : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28CREE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04/28CREE  : Earnings Flash (CREE) CREE Reports Q3 Loss $-0.22, vs. Street Est of $-0..
MT
04/28CREE  : Earnings Flash (CREE) CREE Reports Q3 Revenue $137.3M, vs. Street Est of..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 626 M - -
Net income 2021 -362 M - -
Net cash 2021 85,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -30,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 119 M 11 119 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 5 130
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CREE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cree, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 117,67 $
Last Close Price 96,29 $
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregg A. Lowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neill P. Reynolds Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Darren R. Jackson Chairman
Rick McFarland Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Clyde R. Hosein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREE, INC.-9.07%11 119
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.17%531 292
NVIDIA CORPORATION14.84%373 225
INTEL CORPORATION12.57%226 451
BROADCOM INC.3.06%184 242
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.72%170 861