Cree, Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), today announced that its senior management will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

Neill Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference on June 7, 2021 at 3:30PM ET.

Gregg Lowe, Chief Executive Officer, and Neill Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 8, 2021 at 11:30AM ET.

Gregg Lowe, Chief Executive Officer, and Neill Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi Silicon Valley Virtual IT Hardware Bus Tour on June 11, 2021 at 10:00AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor section of Cree’s website. To access the webcasts, please visit http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm.

About Cree, Inc.

Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed® power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Cree’s Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

