  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4763   JP3269700005

CREEK & RIVER CO., LTD.

(4763)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-08 am EDT
2110.00 JPY   -0.61%
04/26CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire unknown minority stake in ANIFTY Inc.
CI
04/26ANIFTY Inc. announced that it expects to receive funding from CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd.
CI
04/11Japanese Shares Sink as Investors Fret Over Russia-Ukraine Crisis; US Fed Tightening Concerns Linger
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CREEK & RIVER : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

07/08/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 7, 2022

Company name:

CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

4763

URL https://www.cri.co.jp

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Yukihiro Ikawa

Inquiries:

Director

Jun Kurosaki

TEL 03-4550-0011

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

July 13, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended May 31, 2022

11,371

7.3

1,687

37.1

1,695

35.9

1,244

41.3

Three months ended May 31, 2021

10,599

11.7

1,230

17.3

1,247

17.3

881

24.1

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended May 31, 2022

55.85

55.32

Three months ended May 31, 2021

39.52

39.49

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of May 31, 2022

21,307

13,084

60.4

As of February 28, 2022

19,930

12,238

60.5

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended February 28, 2022

-

0.00

-

20.00

20.00

Year ending February 28, 2023

-

Year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast)

0.00

-

23.00

23.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

23,000

9.3

2,500

15.9

2,500

15.0

1,600

13.8

71.78

August 31, 2022

Full year

44,000

5.3

4,000

17.2

4,000

17.0

2,500

12.4

112.15

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended May 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of May 31, 2022

23,009,000

shares

As of February 28, 2022

23,009,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of May 31, 2022

717,745

shares

As of February 28, 2022

717,700

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended May 31, 2022

22,291,277

shares

Three months ended May 31, 2021

22,291,333

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of February 28, 2022

As of May 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

9,204,599

9,819,469

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

5,434,336

-

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

-

6,001,796

Merchandise

24,903

16,856

Finished goods

17,469

11,393

Work in process

192,036

85,569

Supplies

4,663

4,001

Other

698,184

763,326

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(44,607)

(46,777)

Total current assets

15,531,586

16,655,636

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

643,143

626,699

Intangible assets

Goodwill

157,102

441,445

Software

421,023

433,325

Other

139,352

181,112

Total intangible assets

717,478

1,055,883

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

911,557

943,143

Investments in capital

333,510

335,510

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

889,045

884,731

Deferred tax assets

425,359

320,970

Other

577,773

583,020

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(99,324)

(97,869)

Total investments and other assets

3,037,921

2,969,506

Total non-current assets

4,398,544

4,652,089

Total assets

19,930,130

21,307,725

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade accounts payable

2,533,852

2,277,159

Short-term borrowings

850,121

860,260

Current portion of long-term borrowings

114,784

122,428

Income taxes payable

537,365

498,921

Accrued consumption taxes

593,945

763,852

Accrued expenses

638,106

927,579

Provision for bonuses

417,809

338,035

Guarantee implementation reserve

19,247

-

Other

934,212

1,278,580

Total current liabilities

6,639,445

7,066,817

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

645,768

696,705

Retirement benefit liability

78,726

79,179

Provision for share awards

217,686

273,563

Other

109,915

106,969

Total non-current liabilities

1,052,095

1,156,417

Total liabilities

7,691,541

8,223,234

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of February 28, 2022

As of May 31, 2022

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,177,194

1,177,194

Capital surplus

2,250,451

2,250,451

Retained earnings

9,008,755

9,796,678

Treasury shares

(476,070)

(476,168)

Total shareholders' equity

11,960,332

12,748,157

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

61,494

83,408

Foreign currency translation adjustment

34,007

44,904

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

95,501

128,312

Share acquisition rights

800

800

Non-controlling interests

181,955

207,220

Total net assets

12,238,589

13,084,490

Total liabilities and net assets

19,930,130

21,307,725

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

Net sales

10,599,172

11,371,273

Cost of sales

6,415,852

6,514,244

Gross profit

4,183,320

4,857,029

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,952,668

3,169,530

Operating profit

1,230,652

1,687,498

Non-operating income

Interest income

1,291

1,588

Foreign exchange gains

-

828

Surrender value of insurance policies

332

-

Subsidy income

8,617

999

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

3,847

8,930

Miscellaneous income

2,334

463

Other

3,443

302

Total non-operating income

19,867

13,113

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,511

1,207

Foreign exchange losses

1

-

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

1,873

-

Miscellaneous losses

-

3,424

Other

49

606

Total non-operating expenses

3,436

5,238

Ordinary profit

1,247,083

1,695,372

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

14,825

-

Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries

1,000

-

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

5,750

-

Gain on bargain purchase

552

-

Gain on step acquisitions

-

95,900

Total extraordinary income

22,127

95,900

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

48

25

Office relocation expenses

-

1,591

Loss due to new corona virus infection

507

1,362

Total extraordinary losses

556

2,978

Profit before income taxes

1,268,654

1,788,294

Income taxes - current

266,965

441,456

Income taxes - deferred

115,386

95,881

Total income taxes

382,351

537,338

Profit

886,302

1,250,955

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

5,300

6,038

Profit attributable to owners of parent

881,002

1,244,916

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Creek & River Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 44 973 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2023 2 660 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 47 324 M 348 M 348 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 840
Free-Float 46,4%
Consensus
