CREEK & RIVER : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 7, 2022
Company name:
CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
4763
URL
https://www.cri.co.jp
Representative:
President and Representative Director
Yukihiro Ikawa
Inquiries:
Director
Jun Kurosaki
TEL 03-4550-0011
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
July 13, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended May 31, 2022
11,371
7.3
1,687
37.1
1,695
35.9
1,244
41.3
Three months ended May 31, 2021
10,599
11.7
1,230
17.3
1,247
17.3
881
24.1
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended May 31, 2022
55.85
55.32
Three months ended May 31, 2021
39.52
39.49
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of May 31, 2022
21,307
13,084
60.4
As of February 28, 2022
19,930
12,238
60.5
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended February 28, 2022
-
0.00
-
20.00
20.00
Year ending February 28, 2023
-
Year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast)
0.00
-
23.00
23.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
23,000
9.3
2,500
15.9
2,500
15.0
1,600
13.8
71.78
August 31, 2022
Full year
44,000
5.3
4,000
17.2
4,000
17.0
2,500
12.4
112.15
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended May 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2022
23,009,000
shares
As of February 28, 2022
23,009,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of May 31, 2022
717,745
shares
As of February 28, 2022
717,700
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended May 31, 2022
22,291,277
shares
Three months ended May 31, 2021
22,291,333
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of February 28, 2022
As of May 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
9,204,599
9,819,469
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
5,434,336
-
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
-
6,001,796
Merchandise
24,903
16,856
Finished goods
17,469
11,393
Work in process
192,036
85,569
Supplies
4,663
4,001
Other
698,184
763,326
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(44,607)
(46,777)
Total current assets
15,531,586
16,655,636
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
643,143
626,699
Intangible assets
Goodwill
157,102
441,445
Software
421,023
433,325
Other
139,352
181,112
Total intangible assets
717,478
1,055,883
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
911,557
943,143
Investments in capital
333,510
335,510
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
889,045
884,731
Deferred tax assets
425,359
320,970
Other
577,773
583,020
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(99,324)
(97,869)
Total investments and other assets
3,037,921
2,969,506
Total non-current assets
4,398,544
4,652,089
Total assets
19,930,130
21,307,725
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
2,533,852
2,277,159
Short-term borrowings
850,121
860,260
Current portion of long-term borrowings
114,784
122,428
Income taxes payable
537,365
498,921
Accrued consumption taxes
593,945
763,852
Accrued expenses
638,106
927,579
Provision for bonuses
417,809
338,035
Guarantee implementation reserve
19,247
-
Other
934,212
1,278,580
Total current liabilities
6,639,445
7,066,817
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
645,768
696,705
Retirement benefit liability
78,726
79,179
Provision for share awards
217,686
273,563
Other
109,915
106,969
Total non-current liabilities
1,052,095
1,156,417
Total liabilities
7,691,541
8,223,234
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of February 28, 2022
As of May 31, 2022
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,177,194
1,177,194
Capital surplus
2,250,451
2,250,451
Retained earnings
9,008,755
9,796,678
Treasury shares
(476,070)
(476,168)
Total shareholders' equity
11,960,332
12,748,157
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
61,494
83,408
Foreign currency translation adjustment
34,007
44,904
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
95,501
128,312
Share acquisition rights
800
800
Non-controlling interests
181,955
207,220
Total net assets
12,238,589
13,084,490
Total liabilities and net assets
19,930,130
21,307,725
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022
Net sales
10,599,172
11,371,273
Cost of sales
6,415,852
6,514,244
Gross profit
4,183,320
4,857,029
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,952,668
3,169,530
Operating profit
1,230,652
1,687,498
Non-operating income
Interest income
1,291
1,588
Foreign exchange gains
-
828
Surrender value of insurance policies
332
-
Subsidy income
8,617
999
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
3,847
8,930
Miscellaneous income
2,334
463
Other
3,443
302
Total non-operating income
19,867
13,113
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,511
1,207
Foreign exchange losses
1
-
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
1,873
-
Miscellaneous losses
-
3,424
Other
49
606
Total non-operating expenses
3,436
5,238
Ordinary profit
1,247,083
1,695,372
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
14,825
-
Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries
1,000
-
Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights
5,750
-
Gain on bargain purchase
552
-
Gain on step acquisitions
-
95,900
Total extraordinary income
22,127
95,900
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
48
25
Office relocation expenses
-
1,591
Loss due to new corona virus infection
507
1,362
Total extraordinary losses
556
2,978
Profit before income taxes
1,268,654
1,788,294
Income taxes - current
266,965
441,456
Income taxes - deferred
115,386
95,881
Total income taxes
382,351
537,338
Profit
886,302
1,250,955
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
5,300
6,038
Profit attributable to owners of parent
881,002
1,244,916
5
Sales 2023
44 973 M
331 M
331 M
Net income 2023
2 660 M
19,6 M
19,6 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
17,8x
Yield 2023
1,08%
Capitalization
47 324 M
348 M
348 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,97x
Nbr of Employees
1 840
Free-Float
46,4%
