CREEK & RIVER : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 7, 2022 Company name: CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 4763 URL https://www.cri.co.jp Representative: President and Representative Director Yukihiro Ikawa Inquiries: Director Jun Kurosaki TEL 03-4550-0011 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: July 13, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended May 31, 2022 11,371 7.3 1,687 37.1 1,695 35.9 1,244 41.3 Three months ended May 31, 2021 10,599 11.7 1,230 17.3 1,247 17.3 881 24.1 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended May 31, 2022 55.85 55.32 Three months ended May 31, 2021 39.52 39.49 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of May 31, 2022 21,307 13,084 60.4 As of February 28, 2022 19,930 12,238 60.5 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended February 28, 2022 - 0.00 - 20.00 20.00 Year ending February 28, 2023 - Year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast) 0.00 - 23.00 23.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Six months ending Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 23,000 9.3 2,500 15.9 2,500 15.0 1,600 13.8 71.78 August 31, 2022 Full year 44,000 5.3 4,000 17.2 4,000 17.0 2,500 12.4 112.15

