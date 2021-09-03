Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Creek Road Miners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIZD   US97750F1049

CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC.

(WIZD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Creek Road Miners, Inc. : Announces Ticker Symbol Change to CRKR

09/03/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 Company Website: CreekRoadMiners.com

Supporting its commitment to cryptocurrency mining, Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:WIZD) previously announced that the Company was changing its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB:CRKR) (“Creek Road,” or “Company”) and applying to change its stock symbol to reflect the name change.

Creek Road is pleased to announce that the shares of Creek Road Miners are expected to begin trading under the new symbol (CRKR) effective September 3, 2021.

Mr. Scott Kaufman, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creek Road Miners commented, “We are excited to announce a rebranding of the Company that reflects the transformation that has taken place over the past few months.” Mr. Kaufman also stated, “We want our company name and symbol to embody the Company’s commitment to the growth of its cryptocurrency mining operations.”

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on OTC Markets.

Please visit the company’s website CreekRoadMiners.com for more information and updates.

About Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB: CRKR)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (www.creekroadminers.com) will develop, own, and operate ESG-focused mobile bitcoin mining facilities in strategic locations around the United States by harnessing energy that is otherwise dissipated during traditional oil production.

Wizard World Vault (www.wizardworld.com) features some of the most popular pop culture memorabilia, along with items from featured artists and exhibitors in the memorabilia world. Fans can interact with Wizard World on www.wizardworld.com in addition to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media services.

Jevo (www.getjevo.com) is one of the world’s first fully automated gelatin shot makers. We are expecting to expand Jevo’s applications and are moving toward a distributor-based model. We intend to explore potential verticals, targeting the spa and fitness, medical, senior living, and educational sectors, among others, as Jevo’s patented gelatin delivery system has the potential to play in sectors far beyond the hospitality industry.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC.
02:52pCREEK ROAD MINERS, INC. : Announces Ticker Symbol Change to CRKR
BU
08/31CREEK ROAD MINERS : Securities Purchase Agreements (Form 8-K)
PU
08/31CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregister..
AQ
08/27Creek Road Miners, Inc. announced that it has received $3.50001 million in fu..
CI
08/13WIZARD BRANDS : CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of ..
AQ
08/13Wizard Brands, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
08/10WIZARD BRANDS : ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
08/10CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial ..
AQ
08/10Informa Pop Culture Events, Inc., entered into an asset purchase agreement to..
CI
07/22WIZARD BRANDS : CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreeme..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,52 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,94 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3,16 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,95 M 6,95 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Creek Road Miners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott David Kaufman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Heidi Christine Bowman Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gregory Suess Independent Director
Michael Breen Independent Director
John D. Maatta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC.211.48%7
VIVENDI SE24.15%40 663
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.1.29%19 794
BOLLORÉ SE50.95%17 756
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.0.74%9 921
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.128.68%6 425