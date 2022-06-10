Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CREK ROAD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRKR   US22552C1099

CREK ROAD

(CRKR)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:56 2022-06-09 pm EDT
0.5695 USD   +32.44%
09:02aCreek Road Miners Prepares to Launch Its First Production Facility
BU
06/09A Letter From Creek Road Miners, Inc's Co-CEOs Scott D. Kaufman and John D. Maatta
BU
06/03CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Creek Road Miners Prepares to Launch Its First Production Facility

06/10/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Website: CreekRoadMiners.com

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB:CRKR) (“Creek Road Miners,” or “Company”) has announced that, with the completion of its proof-of-concept phase, the Company will be placing its first production facility in Meeker, Colorado. This facility will house 240 Bitmain Antminer units capable of generating approximately 24 petahashes per second (PH/s) of mining capacity at a cost of approximately $.0455/kWh for electricity.

With the increasing cost of energy, there is a compelling economic incentive for operators to produce more oil. A natural byproduct of producing oil is the extraction of natural gas. In those locations where it is cost-prohibitive or impossible to transport the natural gas, it is often flared or burned off. Because Colorado is a zero-flare state, operators there are unable to produce oil if they are unable to transport the natural gas. This gas is referred to as, “stranded gas.” This situation creates a mutually beneficial opportunity between energy operators and Creek Road Miners, which has the ability to utilize and exploit this otherwise stranded gas to power its operations.

Creek Road Miners expects the Meeker, Colorado facility to be operational within the next ten days. The Company also plans to deploy an additional facility in Wyoming by the end of this month and a third facility in North Dakota within 45-60 days.

“At a time when energy costs are extremely high and continue to rise, Creek Road Miners is able to obtain fixed-price, low-cost energy while allowing operators to increase oil production,” commented John D. Maatta, the Company’s Co-CEO, adding, “It’s a win for Creek Road Miners, operators, and consumers.”

About Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB: CRKR)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (www.CreekRoadMiners.com) is a cryptocurrency mining company that leverages mobile power generation units and mining facilities in a manner that overcomes otherwise existing economic barriers. The Creek Road Miners model utilizes the abundance of stranded natural gas in a manner that provides its operations with a desirably priced energy source while benefitting energy operators, the consumer and environmental considerations.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CREK ROAD
09:02aCreek Road Miners Prepares to Launch Its First Production Facility
BU
06/09A Letter From Creek Road Miners, Inc's Co-CEOs Scott D. Kaufman and John D. Maatta
BU
06/03CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31Creek Road Miners Delivers on Its Objective of Acquiring Energy-Producing Assets to Pow..
BU
05/31Creek Road Miners, Inc. entered into a Binding Memorandum of Understanding to acquire C..
CI
05/17CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17Creek Road Miners, Inc. Appoints John D. Maatta as Co-CEO of the Company
CI
05/16CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/16Creek Road Miners, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/03CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,81 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,71 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,95 M 6,95 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales 2021 26,6x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float -
Chart CREK ROAD
Duration : Period :
CREK ROAD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John D. Maatta Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott David Kaufman President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Louis Urban Chief Financial Officer
Paul Lee Kessler Executive Chairman
Scott A. Sheikh Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel