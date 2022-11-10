Advanced search
    CREO   GB00BZ1BLL44

CREO MEDICAL GROUP PLC

(CREO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:12 2022-11-10 am EST
43.00 GBX   -0.58%
11:09aCreo Medical : Corporate Presentation - Q3 2022
PU
10/24Creo Medical signs IP and royalty agreement with CMR Surgical
AN
10/24Creo Medical Inks Non-Exclusive Intellectual Property License, Royalty Deal with CMR Surgical
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Creo Medical : Corporate Presentation - Q3 2022

11/10/2022 | 11:09am EST
Bringing Advanced Energy

to Endoscopy

Anything is Possible with the Right Approach

Disclaimer

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This presentation comprises the written materials/slides ("presentation") concerning Creo Medical Group PLC (the "Company") and technologies and/or products developed or under development by the Company. By reviewing this presentation you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions:

  • No reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information in this presentation or on its completeness. The presentation is intended to provide a general overview of the Company including its business, technology and products, and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding the Company. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees or advisers nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance may be placed on, the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the presentation or of the views given or implied.
  • Neither the Company nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees or advisers nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation or any information or contents herein or otherwise arising in connection therewith.
  • Certain statements in this presentation are or may be forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are neither historical facts or guarantees of future performance. Such statements are based on current expectations and belief and, by their nature, are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, prospects and developments of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.
  • The information contained in this presentation is for background purposes only. The subject matter of the presentation may be subject to change and the Company does not take any responsibility for updating or amending the contents to reflect such changes. The material contained in this presentation reflects current legislation and the business and financial affairs of the Company which are subject to change without notice and audit and is subject to the provisions contained within legislation.
  • The slides of this presentation summarise the information presented. Without prejudice to the generality of these conditions, these slides, including any views given or implied, or any statement made, in relation to such information should not be relied upon, nor should it be treated as accurate or complete. This presentation and all such information contained herein should be read subject to the Company's latest annual or interim results.
  • The information contained in this presentation has been obtained from Company sources and from sources which the Company believes to be reliable but it has not independently verified such information and does not guarantee that it is accurate or complete.
  • No statement in this presentation is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this presentation should be interpreted to mean that earnings per Company share for current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per Company share.

2 CONFIDENTIAL © Creo Medical 2022

The Evolution of Advanced Energy

1. Coherent Market Insights, Laparoscopic Devices Market Analysis - Jan 2020. 2. Boston Scientific investor presentation, 2015. 3. Conmed investor presentation, August 2016 4. Intuitive 2021 Earnings Estimate presentation and Creo market analysis. 5 JAMA Network Open. 2020;3(1):e1918911. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.18911

1990-2010

2010-2025

Paradigm

Robotic

1800-1970

Open

surgery

1970-1990

Golden Era

Open surgery remains as standard of care, but availability of fibre optic and CCD endoscopes leads to development of

early endoscopic

devices

Surgical

milestone

Keyhole/Laparoscopic surgery overtakes open surgery, accounting for 75% of all procedures

$10.15bn

Laparoscopic

Instrument Market1

Centred around Johnson

  • Johnson, Medtronic and Olympus/Gyrus

Shift

Advances in single-port

laparoscopy,

robotic surgery, natural orifice

translumenal endoscopic

surgery

  • flexible endoluminal

endoscopy

herald a new era of healthcare

$3-4bn GI Endoscopic

Instrument Addressable

Market 2,3

with minimal competition

Break even 2023/2024

Advanced

Energy

Robotic surgery

accounts for circa 5% of

all procedures.5

Over 2m pa Robotic Procedures, growing fast.4

Surgical Robotics market growing at a 14-20%+ CAGR. 5

Hospitals adopting RAS

experienced general surgery procedure utilisation increase from <2% RAS to >15% RAS in 6 years 5

Dominant Handheld

Technology inappropriate

3 CONFIDENTIAL © Creo Medical 2022

for Robotic Applications

$3-4bn GI Endoscopic

Creo Medical Overview

Instrument Addressable

with minimal

Market 1,2

competition

  • Creo Medical develops and commercialises a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by its CROMA platform, powered by Kamaptive Technology
  • Kamaptive Technology provides clinicians with increased flexibility, precision, and controlled surgical solutions
  • Endoscopic devices mean procedures are:
    • Minimally-invasive,easy-to-use and cost effective
    • Dramatically reduce complications and times
    • Deliver excellent patient outcomes
  • >1000 procedures to-date with >100 customers trained and >350 in pipeline
    • New user being added each week
    • Moving from multiple cases monthly, through multiple cases weekly to now multiple cases daily on a global basis
    • Focus remains to increase physician training and mentoring capacity with global centres of excellence
  • Three successful acquisitions to-date delivering expanded commercial reach
  • Licensing opportunities with major Robotics players, with first deal announced with Intuitive in May 2022

2016 / 2017

  • IPO
  • Regulatory clearances and first early clinical use

2018 to 2019

  • Start of roll out of clinical use via distributors

2020 to 2021

  • Acquisition of Albyn Medical
  • Acquisition of Boucart Medical
  • Opening of US HQ in Danbury
  • Global Pandemic with Covid-19

2022

  • Global commercialisation expanding at pace in USA, EMEA and APAC
  • Kamaptive Licensing Deal with Intuitive and first revenues

4 CONFIDENTIAL © Creo Medical 2022

Commercial & Operational Highlights

Growth in revenue driven by Creo's core technology

underpinned by stable revenue from consumables business

Progress in roll-out of Creo's core

Significant licensing milestones driven by Kamaptive

technology

Technology

"Speedboat and the entire Creo platform represent one of the most innovative contributions to endoscopic energy delivery in the past several decades…

  • Doubling the number of clinicians able to provide training (since Jan22)
  • Creo's Pioneer clinician education programme expanded to allow simultaneous multijurisdictional training
  • Doubling in the volume of procedures and regular users of Speedboat Inject vs. H221
  • New market penetration, as Speedboat Inject used to treat multiple POEM procedures in the US and in EMEA a GIST procedure
  • Commercial activity in Asia-Pacific
    ("APAC") resumed as the region emerges from COVID, with Speedboat Inject training sessions held in multiple locations, most recently in Hong Kong and Bangkok with clinical cases following
    • Collaboration agreement signed with Intuitive under Creo's
      Kamaptive licensing programme to optimise
      certain Creo products for use with Intuitive's robotic technology
    • First revenues from Kamaptive licensing programme received
    • This validates the strength of our technology and adds credence to our partnering approach.
    • Clear demand for Kamaptive driving development towards robotics - huge market underserved by advanced intelligent energy - open opportunity
  • Continue to strengthen commercial footprint
    • Expanded US sales channel to bundle Creo's core technology with
      Creo Europe consumable GI products
    • Singapore regional hub opened with a direct sales and marketing presence in the APAC region
  • Ongoing discussions with third parties on potential licensing opportunities

Dr Blair Jobe

Director of the Esophageal

and Lung Institute,

Allegheny Health

Network, USA

5

CONFIDENTIAL © Creo Medical 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Creo Medical Group plc published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 16:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
