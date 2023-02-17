Creo Medical launches open offer to raise GBP5.2 million

Creo Medical Group PLC - Chepstow, Wales-based medical device company focused on surgical endoscopy - Proposes to raise up to GBP5.2 million through an open offer, allowing qualifying shareholders to subscribe to 26.0 million shares at a price of 20 pence per share.

Current stock price: 32.56 pence, up 33% in London on Friday afternoon

12 month change: down 75%

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.