  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Creo Medical Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CREO   GB00BZ1BLL44

CREO MEDICAL GROUP PLC

(CREO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:01:24 2023-02-17 am EST
32.56 GBX   +32.91%
09:08aCreo Medical launches open offer to raise GBP5.2 million
AN
06:16aCreo Medical : Circular and Notice of General Meeting
PU
02/16Heavitree profit soars; Riverstone net assets rise
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Creo Medical launches open offer to raise GBP5.2 million

02/17/2023 | 09:08am EST
Creo Medical Group PLC - Chepstow, Wales-based medical device company focused on surgical endoscopy - Proposes to raise up to GBP5.2 million through an open offer, allowing qualifying shareholders to subscribe to 26.0 million shares at a price of 20 pence per share.

Current stock price: 32.56 pence, up 33% in London on Friday afternoon

12 month change: down 75%

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 27,0 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
Net income 2022 -24,6 M -29,5 M -29,5 M
Net cash 2022 7,66 M 9,20 M 9,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43,7 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 316
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart CREO MEDICAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Creo Medical Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREO MEDICAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,50 GBX
Average target price 205,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 737%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Jonathan Gulliford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Rees Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charles Alexander Evan Spicer Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Paul Hancock Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steven Morris Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREO MEDICAL GROUP PLC-2.97%53
PENUMBRA, INC.20.35%10 168
NOVOCURE LIMITED18.12%9 093
MASIMO CORPORATION11.46%8 668
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.-6.97%6 912
GETINGE AB8.28%6 118