Creo Medical Group PLC - Chepstow, Wales-based medical device company focused on surgical endoscopy - Says SpeedBoat UltraSlim device has been successfully used in the US across multiple clinical applications. SpeedBoat UltraSlim is third brand in its Speedboat family of devices alongside Speedboat Inject and offers a number of different features.This primarily includes the reduced size in comparison with the Speedboat Inject, Creo Medical said, making the device compatible with all endoscopes with a 2.8 millimetre working channel or larger.

Chief Executive Officer Craig Gulliford says: "Knowing the potential that having a device that is compatible with all major endoscopes brings, we are energised to get the device into the hands of clinicans to allow them to treat their patients, for more indications and improve lives. With significant demand for this product already indicated from existing and potential Speedboat users, we will continue our early market release ahead of the full market launch in early 2024.

"Continued innovation of the Speedboat platform with smaller multi-modal devices supports the continued evolution of minimally invasive procedures that deliver better clinical and economic outcomes for the healthcare community and their patients."

Current stock price: 34.37 pence, up 0.8%

12-month change: up 6.3%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.