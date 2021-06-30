Log in
    CREO   GB00BZ1BLL44

CREO MEDICAL LIMITED

(CREO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/30 09:00:05 am
200 GBX   --.--%
09:07aCREO MEDICAL  : AGM Results Summary, 30 June 2021
PU
06/14CREO MEDICAL  : To Buy Freehold Of UK Headquarters Site For $6.1 Million
MT
06/04CREO MEDICAL  : 2020 Annual Reports and Accounts
PU
Creo Medical : AGM Results Summary, 30 June 2021

06/30/2021 | 09:07am EDT
The Chairman

CREO Medical Group plc

Equiniti Limited

Aspect House

Spencer Road

Lancing

West Sussex

BN99 6DA

United Kingdom

30 June 2021

Dear Sir,

As scrutineer appointed for the purpose of the Poll taken at the Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on 30 June 2021, I HEREBY CERTIFY that the result of the Poll is correctly set out as follows;

Res No.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Total

% I.S.C.

Votes Withheld

01

95,610,244

100.00%

0

0.00%

95,610,244

60.54

1,641,676

02

88,949,949

91.46%

8,301,971

8.54%

97,251,920

61.58

0

03

97,251,920

100.00%

0

0.00%

97,251,920

61.58

0

04

95,607,763

98.31%

1,644,157

1.69%

97,251,920

61.58

0

05

97,249,439

100.00%

2,481

0.00%

97,251,920

61.58

0

06

97,251,920

100.00%

0

0.00%

97,251,920

61.58

0

07

97,234,912

99.98%

17,008

0.02%

97,251,920

61.58

0

Yours faithfully,

Martin Cooper

Relationship Lead

Equiniti Limited and Equiniti Financial Services Limited are part of Equiniti Group plc. Their registered offices are Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA United Kingdom. Company share registration, employee scheme and pension administration services are provided through Equiniti Limited, which is registered in England & Wales with No. 6226088. Investment and general insurance services are provided through Equiniti Financial Services Limited, which is registered in England & Wales with No. 6208699 and is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority no. 468631

Disclaimer

Creo Medical Group plc published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 13:06:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
