Creo Medical : AGM Results Summary, 30 June 2021

30 June 2021

Dear Sir,

As scrutineer appointed for the purpose of the Poll taken at the Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on 30 June 2021, I HEREBY CERTIFY that the result of the Poll is correctly set out as follows;

Res No. Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Total % I.S.C. Votes Withheld 01 95,610,244 100.00% 0 0.00% 95,610,244 60.54 1,641,676 02 88,949,949 91.46% 8,301,971 8.54% 97,251,920 61.58 0 03 97,251,920 100.00% 0 0.00% 97,251,920 61.58 0 04 95,607,763 98.31% 1,644,157 1.69% 97,251,920 61.58 0 05 97,249,439 100.00% 2,481 0.00% 97,251,920 61.58 0 06 97,251,920 100.00% 0 0.00% 97,251,920 61.58 0 07 97,234,912 99.98% 17,008 0.02% 97,251,920 61.58 0

Yours faithfully,

Martin Cooper

Relationship Lead

