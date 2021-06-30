Creo Medical : AGM Results Summary, 30 June 2021

As scrutineer appointed for the purpose of the Poll taken at the Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on 30 June 2021, I HEREBY CERTIFY that the result of the Poll is correctly set out as follows;
Res No.
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Total
% I.S.C.
Votes Withheld
01
95,610,244
100.00%
0
0.00%
95,610,244
60.54
1,641,676
02
88,949,949
91.46%
8,301,971
8.54%
97,251,920
61.58
0
03
97,251,920
100.00%
0
0.00%
97,251,920
61.58
0
04
95,607,763
98.31%
1,644,157
1.69%
97,251,920
61.58
0
05
97,249,439
100.00%
2,481
0.00%
97,251,920
61.58
0
06
97,251,920
100.00%
0
0.00%
97,251,920
61.58
0
07
97,234,912
99.98%
17,008
0.02%
97,251,920
61.58
0
Yours faithfully,
Martin Cooper
Relationship Lead
