CRESCENDO CORPORATION BERHAD
199501030544 (359750-D)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
INDIVIDUAL QUARTER
CUMULATIVE QUARTER
CURRENT
PRECEDING YEAR
CURRENT
PRECEDING YEAR
YEAR
CORRESPONDING
YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
QUARTER
TO-DATE
PERIOD
30.4.2023
30.4.2022
30.4.2023
30.4.2022
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Revenue
58,336
59,843
58,336
59,843
Cost of sales
(32,386)
(32,165)
(32,386)
(32,165)
Gross profit
25,950
27,678
25,950
27,678
Other income
4,462
3,807
4,462
3,807
Administration expenses
(8,717)
(8,450)
(8,717)
(8,450)
Finance costs
(2,880)
(3,034)
(2,880)
(3,034)
Profit before tax
18,815
20,001
18,815
20,001
Tax expenses
(5,327)
(5,764)
(5,327)
(5,764)
Profit for the period
13,488
14,237
13,488
14,237
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax
Net movement on cash flow hedges
12
158
12
158
Tax relating to cash flow hedges
(3)
(38)
(3)
(38)
Total other comprehensive income
for the period, net of tax
9
120
9
120
Total comprehensive income
for the period
13,497
14,357
13,497
14,357
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
13,203
13,201
13,203
13,201
Non-controlling interests
285
1,036
285
1,036
13,488
14,237
13,488
14,237
Total comprehensive income
attributable to:
Owners of the Company
13,212
13,321
13,212
13,321
Non-controlling interests
285
1,036
285
1,036
13,497
14,357
13,497
14,357
Earnings per share attributable to
owners of the Company:
Basic (sen)
4.73
4.72
4.73
4.72
The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 January 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.
CRESCENDO CORPORATION BERHAD
199501030544 (359750-D)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT
AS AT
30.4.2023
31.1.2023
RM'000
RM'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
130,198
130,679
Right-of-use assets
4,002
4,081
Bearer plants
4,732
4,802
Investment properties
291,584
289,866
Inventories
658,219
658,248
Deferred tax assets
40,070
39,561
1,128,805
1,127,237
Current assets
Inventories
118,506
115,530
Receivables
57,555
43,170
Contract assets
6,892
5,196
Prepaid operating expenditure
12,339
11,738
Tax recoverable
737
3,310
Short term funds
-
504
Cash and bank balances
81,274
86,249
277,303
265,697
TOTAL ASSETS
1,406,108
1,392,934
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
299,572
299,572
Treasury shares
(3,115)
(3,115)
Other reserves
(31)
(40)
Retained earnings
645,827
632,624
942,253
929,041
Non-controlling interests
52,775
52,490
Total equity
995,028
981,531
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
209,710
215,891
Deferred tax liabilities
31,491
31,598
Derivative financial liabilities
41
52
241,242
247,541
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
68,678
74,319
Contract liabilities
21,407
17,571
Loans and borrowings
76,750
69,181
Tax payable
3,003
2,791
169,838
163,862
Total liabilities
411,080
411,403
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,406,108
1,392,934
Net assets per share (RM)
3.37
3.32
The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 January 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.
CRESCENDO CORPORATION BERHAD 199501030544 (359750-D)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Attributable to owners of the Company
Non-distributable
Distributable
Non-
Total
Share
Other
Retained
Treasury
Controlling
Equity
Total
Capital
Reserves
Earnings
Shares
Interests
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
3 months ended 30 April 2023
Balance as at 1 February 2023
981,531
929,041
299,572
(40)
632,624
(3,115)
52,490
Total comprehensive income
13,497
13,212
-
9
13,203
-
285
Balance as at 30 April 2023
995,028
942,253
299,572
(31)
645,827
(3,115)
52,775
3 months ended 30 April 2022
Balance as at 1 February 2022
970,827
918,229
299,572
(298)
622,070
(3,115)
52,598
Total comprehensive income
14,357
13,321
-
120
13,201
-
1,036
Balance as at 30 April 2022
985,184
931,550
299,572
(178)
635,271
(3,115)
53,634
The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 January 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.
CRESCENDO CORPORATION BERHAD 199501030544 (359750-D)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
3 MONTHS ENDED
30.4.2023
30.4.2022
RM'000
RM'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash received from customers
53,725
54,314
Cash paid to suppliers and employees
(47,270)
(37,332)
Cash generated from operations
6,455
16,982
Deposit interest received
503
413
Interest paid
(3,035)
(3,172)
Tax paid
(3,161)
(2,502)
Net cash from operating activities
762
11,721
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of bearer plants, right-of-use assets, investment
properties and property, plant and equipment
(7,822)
(1,429)
Pledge of time deposits
(15)
(6)
Net withdrawal from short term funds
506
2,500
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
191
39
Net cash (used)/from in investing activities
(7,140)
1,104
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
11,900
-
Repayment of loans and borrowings
(13,230)
(12,930)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,330)
(12,930)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(7,708)
(105)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period
78,750
102,014
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial period
71,042
101,909
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial period
Deposits with licensed banks and other financial institution
38,807
71,648
Cash and bank balances
42,467
37,616
Bank overdrafts
(7,578)
(4,752)
73,696
104,512
Time deposits pledged
(2,654)
(2,603)
71,042
101,909
The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 January 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.
CRESCENDO CORPORATION BERHAD
199501030544 (359750-D)
PART A - EXPLANATORY NOTES
A1 Basis of preparation
The interim financial report is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with Malaysian Financial Reporting Standard ("MFRS") 134: Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board ("MASB") and paragraph 9.22 of the Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").
The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 January 2023. These explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to the understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the financial year ended 31 January 2023.
The accounting policies and methods of computation adopted by the Group in this interim financial statements are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2023 except for the adoption of the following new and amended MFRSs and Issues Committee ("IC") Interpretations relevant to the current operations of the Group:
Amendments to MFRS 101 Amendments to MFRS 101 Amendments to MFRS 108 Amendments to MFRS 112
Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current Disclosure of Accounting Policies
Definition of Accounting Estimates
Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction
The Group has not elected for early adoption of the following new and amended MFRSs relevant to the current operations of the Group, which were issued but not yet effective:
Amendments to MFRS 16 Amendments to MFRS 101 Amendments to MFRS 10
and MFRS128
Effective for
financial periods
beginning on or after
Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback
1 Jan 2024
Non-current Liabilities with Covenants
1 Jan 2024
Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor
Deferred
and its Associate or Joint Venture
These new and amended MFRSs are not expected to have any significant impact on the financial statements of the Group upon their initial application.
A2 Audit qualification
The auditor's report of the preceding annual financial statements of the Group did not contain any qualification.
A3 Seasonal or cyclical factors
There were no significant seasonal factors affecting the operations of the Group. However, the economic cyclical factors will have an impact on property development and construction sector.
A4 Unusual items
There were no unusual items that have material effects on the assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows for the current financial year-to-date.
A5 Material changes in estimates
There were no changes in estimates that have had a material effect in the current quarter results.
A6 Debt and equity securities
There were no issuances, cancellations, repurchases, resale and repayments of debt and equity securities for the three months ended 30 April 2023.
