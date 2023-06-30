CRESCENDO CORPORATION BERHAD

199501030544 (359750-D)

PART A - EXPLANATORY NOTES

A1 Basis of preparation

The interim financial report is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with Malaysian Financial Reporting Standard ("MFRS") 134: Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board ("MASB") and paragraph 9.22 of the Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 January 2023. These explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to the understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the financial year ended 31 January 2023.

The accounting policies and methods of computation adopted by the Group in this interim financial statements are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2023 except for the adoption of the following new and amended MFRSs and Issues Committee ("IC") Interpretations relevant to the current operations of the Group: