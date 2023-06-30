CRESCENDO CORPORATION BERHAD

199501030544 (359750-D)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

INDIVIDUAL QUARTER

CUMULATIVE QUARTER

CURRENT

PRECEDING YEAR

CURRENT

PRECEDING YEAR

YEAR

CORRESPONDING

YEAR

CORRESPONDING

QUARTER

QUARTER

TO-DATE

PERIOD

30.4.2023

30.4.2022

30.4.2023

30.4.2022

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Revenue

58,336

59,843

58,336

59,843

Cost of sales

(32,386)

(32,165)

(32,386)

(32,165)

Gross profit

25,950

27,678

25,950

27,678

Other income

4,462

3,807

4,462

3,807

Administration expenses

(8,717)

(8,450)

(8,717)

(8,450)

Finance costs

(2,880)

(3,034)

(2,880)

(3,034)

Profit before tax

18,815

20,001

18,815

20,001

Tax expenses

(5,327)

(5,764)

(5,327)

(5,764)

Profit for the period

13,488

14,237

13,488

14,237

Other comprehensive income,

net of tax

Net movement on cash flow hedges

12

158

12

158

Tax relating to cash flow hedges

(3)

(38)

(3)

(38)

Total other comprehensive income

for the period, net of tax

9

120

9

120

Total comprehensive income

for the period

13,497

14,357

13,497

14,357

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

13,203

13,201

13,203

13,201

Non-controlling interests

285

1,036

285

1,036

13,488

14,237

13,488

14,237

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

13,212

13,321

13,212

13,321

Non-controlling interests

285

1,036

285

1,036

13,497

14,357

13,497

14,357

Earnings per share attributable to

owners of the Company:

Basic (sen)

4.73

4.72

4.73

4.72

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 January 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.

- 1 -

CRESCENDO CORPORATION BERHAD

199501030544 (359750-D)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT

AS AT

30.4.2023

31.1.2023

RM'000

RM'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

130,198

130,679

Right-of-use assets

4,002

4,081

Bearer plants

4,732

4,802

Investment properties

291,584

289,866

Inventories

658,219

658,248

Deferred tax assets

40,070

39,561

1,128,805

1,127,237

Current assets

Inventories

118,506

115,530

Receivables

57,555

43,170

Contract assets

6,892

5,196

Prepaid operating expenditure

12,339

11,738

Tax recoverable

737

3,310

Short term funds

-

504

Cash and bank balances

81,274

86,249

277,303

265,697

TOTAL ASSETS

1,406,108

1,392,934

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

299,572

299,572

Treasury shares

(3,115)

(3,115)

Other reserves

(31)

(40)

Retained earnings

645,827

632,624

942,253

929,041

Non-controlling interests

52,775

52,490

Total equity

995,028

981,531

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

209,710

215,891

Deferred tax liabilities

31,491

31,598

Derivative financial liabilities

41

52

241,242

247,541

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

68,678

74,319

Contract liabilities

21,407

17,571

Loans and borrowings

76,750

69,181

Tax payable

3,003

2,791

169,838

163,862

Total liabilities

411,080

411,403

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,406,108

1,392,934

Net assets per share (RM)

3.37

3.32

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 January 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.

- 2 -

CRESCENDO CORPORATION BERHAD 199501030544 (359750-D)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to owners of the Company

Non-distributable

Distributable

Non-

Total

Share

Other

Retained

Treasury

Controlling

Equity

Total

Capital

Reserves

Earnings

Shares

Interests

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

3 months ended 30 April 2023

Balance as at 1 February 2023

981,531

929,041

299,572

(40)

632,624

(3,115)

52,490

Total comprehensive income

13,497

13,212

-

9

13,203

-

285

Balance as at 30 April 2023

995,028

942,253

299,572

(31)

645,827

(3,115)

52,775

3 months ended 30 April 2022

Balance as at 1 February 2022

970,827

918,229

299,572

(298)

622,070

(3,115)

52,598

Total comprehensive income

14,357

13,321

-

120

13,201

-

1,036

Balance as at 30 April 2022

985,184

931,550

299,572

(178)

635,271

(3,115)

53,634

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 January 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.

- 3 -

CRESCENDO CORPORATION BERHAD 199501030544 (359750-D)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

3 MONTHS ENDED

30.4.2023

30.4.2022

RM'000

RM'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash received from customers

53,725

54,314

Cash paid to suppliers and employees

(47,270)

(37,332)

Cash generated from operations

6,455

16,982

Deposit interest received

503

413

Interest paid

(3,035)

(3,172)

Tax paid

(3,161)

(2,502)

Net cash from operating activities

762

11,721

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of bearer plants, right-of-use assets, investment

properties and property, plant and equipment

(7,822)

(1,429)

Pledge of time deposits

(15)

(6)

Net withdrawal from short term funds

506

2,500

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

191

39

Net cash (used)/from in investing activities

(7,140)

1,104

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from loans and borrowings

11,900

-

Repayment of loans and borrowings

(13,230)

(12,930)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,330)

(12,930)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(7,708)

(105)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period

78,750

102,014

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial period

71,042

101,909

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial period

Deposits with licensed banks and other financial institution

38,807

71,648

Cash and bank balances

42,467

37,616

Bank overdrafts

(7,578)

(4,752)

73,696

104,512

Time deposits pledged

(2,654)

(2,603)

71,042

101,909

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 January 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements.

- 4 -

CRESCENDO CORPORATION BERHAD

199501030544 (359750-D)

PART A - EXPLANATORY NOTES

A1 Basis of preparation

The interim financial report is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with Malaysian Financial Reporting Standard ("MFRS") 134: Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board ("MASB") and paragraph 9.22 of the Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 January 2023. These explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to the understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the financial year ended 31 January 2023.

The accounting policies and methods of computation adopted by the Group in this interim financial statements are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2023 except for the adoption of the following new and amended MFRSs and Issues Committee ("IC") Interpretations relevant to the current operations of the Group:

Amendments to MFRS 101 Amendments to MFRS 101 Amendments to MFRS 108 Amendments to MFRS 112

Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current Disclosure of Accounting Policies

Definition of Accounting Estimates

Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction

The Group has not elected for early adoption of the following new and amended MFRSs relevant to the current operations of the Group, which were issued but not yet effective:

Amendments to MFRS 16 Amendments to MFRS 101 Amendments to MFRS 10

and MFRS128

Effective for

financial periods

beginning on or after

Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback

1 Jan 2024

Non-current Liabilities with Covenants

1 Jan 2024

Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor

Deferred

and its Associate or Joint Venture

These new and amended MFRSs are not expected to have any significant impact on the financial statements of the Group upon their initial application.

A2 Audit qualification

The auditor's report of the preceding annual financial statements of the Group did not contain any qualification.

A3 Seasonal or cyclical factors

There were no significant seasonal factors affecting the operations of the Group. However, the economic cyclical factors will have an impact on property development and construction sector.

A4 Unusual items

There were no unusual items that have material effects on the assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows for the current financial year-to-date.

A5 Material changes in estimates

There were no changes in estimates that have had a material effect in the current quarter results.

A6 Debt and equity securities

There were no issuances, cancellations, repurchases, resale and repayments of debt and equity securities for the three months ended 30 April 2023.

- 5 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Crescendo Corporation Bhd published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 09:26:06 UTC.