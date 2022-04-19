Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CCAP   US2256551092

CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC, INC.

(CCAP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/19 04:00:01 pm EDT
17.84 USD   -1.16%
04:06p Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Financial Results
GL
03/07 Wells Fargo Starts Crescent Capital BDC at Overweight With $19.50 Price Target
MT
03/07 CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Financial Results

04/19/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 9, 2022 after market close. Crescent BDC invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 financial results.

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website at www.crescentbdc.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: (855) 982-6679
International: (614) 999-9468
Conference ID: 9787085

All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference "Crescent BDC" once connected with the operator.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available via a webcast link located on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website.

About Crescent BDC

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent Capital Group LP (“Crescent”).  Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with over $38 billion of assets under management. For 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, and private senior, unitranche, and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, and London and more than 180 employees globally.

Contact:

Daniel McMahon
daniel.mcmahon@crescentcap.com 
212-364-0149
        
Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Crescent BDC undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.


