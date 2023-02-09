Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCAP   US2256551092

CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC, INC.

(CCAP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-08 pm EST
15.12 USD   -1.37%
07:31aCrescent Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Results
GL
01/18Crescent Capital Bdc, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/18Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Enters into an Amendment to Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Results

02/09/2023 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after market close. Crescent BDC invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 financial results.

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC’s website at www.crescentbdc.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing the following number:

Toll Free: (888) 396-8049
Conference ID: 56871279

All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference “Crescent BDC” once connected with the operator.

Replay Information:

A replay of the earnings call will be available via a webcast link located on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website.

About Crescent BDC

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent Capital Group LP (“Crescent”).  Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit www.crescentbdc.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with over $40 billion of assets under management. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with more than 200 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

Contact:

Dan McMahon
daniel.mcmahon@crescentcap.com        
212-364-0149
        
Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Crescent BDC undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.


All news about CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC, INC.
07:31aCrescent Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss it..
GL
01/18Crescent Capital Bdc, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
01/18Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Enters into an Amendment to Senior Secured Revolving Credit ..
CI
2022Transcript : Crescent Capital BDC, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
2022Crescent Capital Bdc : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
2022Crescent Capital Bdc : 2022 Q3 Earnings Presentation
PU
2022Crescent Capital Bdc, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dire..
AQ
2022Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022Earnings Flash (CCAP) CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC Posts Q3 EPS $0.42
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 114 M - -
Net income 2022 25,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 467 M 467 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,12 $
Average target price 17,67 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Breaux President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Lombard Chief Financial Officer
Erik Barrios SVP, Deputy CCO and Legal Counsel
Michael S. Segal Independent Director
George G. Strong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC, INC.18.31%467
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION8.01%10 601
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.12.11%5 552
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC0.97%4 070
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED1.08%3 937
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND8.87%3 861