Crescent Capital BDC : Investor Presentation – March 2023
03/09/2023 | 05:44pm EST
Strategic Acquisition of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Supplemental Information
March 2023
Disclaimer and Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "CCAP," "Crescent BDC" or the "Company") and may be used for informational purposes only. This Presentation contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about the Company and should be viewed in conjunction with the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. The information contained herein may not be used, reproduced, referenced, quoted, linked by website, or distributed to others, in whole or in part, except as agreed in writing by the Company.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "strategy," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning CCAP's business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which we make them. These statements may not be relied upon as investment advice. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ, possibly materially from our expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors we identify in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward- Looking Statements" in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and it is not possible for us to predict or identify all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Other Important Information
Any forecasts in this investor presentation are based upon CCAP's opinion of the market at the date of preparation and are subject to change without notice and dependent upon many factors. Any prediction, projection or forecast, including any pro forma projection or forecast for the combined company following the closing of the Transaction, is not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance. Investment involves risk. The value of any investments and any income generated may go down as well as up and is not guaranteed. Past performance is no indication of current or future performance. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Any investment results, portfolio compositions and/or examples set forth in this document are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not indicative of any future investment results, future portfolio composition or investments. The composition, size of, and risks associated with an investment may differ substantially from any examples set forth in this document. No representation is made that an investment will be profitable or will not incur losses. Where appropriate, changes in the currency exchange rates may affect the value of investments. Prospective investors should read the relevant offering documents for the details and specific risk factors of any investment vehicle discussed in this investor presentation.
CCAP's Acquisition of FCRD
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. ("CCAP") announced on March 9 that it had completed its acquisition of First Eagle Alternative Credit BDC, Inc. ("FCRD")
CCAP has worked closely with the FCRD team since the summer of 2022 to evaluate the benefits of the acquisition, perform a bottoms-up review of the FCRD portfolio and develop a rotation strategy post-closing
CCAP continues to believe that the increased size and scale of the combined company will create numerous strategic and financial benefits to stockholders
The expected benefits of the combination include:
NII Accretion: Expect immediate adjusted net investment income accretion from improved economies of scale and elimination of duplicative public company and administrative expenses;
Greater Market Presence and Capacity: Increased visibility to financial sponsors, management teams and intermediaries and ability to make larger commitments;
Improved Portfolio Positioning: Increase in portfolio diversification with 200 portfolio companies on a combined basis while maintaining first lien senior secured focus with a predominately financial sponsor-backed portfolio;
Financial Flexibility: Expect enhanced access to debt capital markets; and
CCAP Share Liquidity: Post-closing trading liquidity profile expected to meaningfully increase CCAP's average daily trading volume.
Pro Forma Combined Highlights
Pro Forma Combined Portfolio Metrics
Combination results in significantly enhanced scale and diversification, while maintaining CCAP's focus on constructing a primarily floating rate, sponsor-backed, senior secured first lien portfolio
$ in millions; % of fair value ("FV"), unless otherwise noted
CCAP
FCRD
Pro Forma Combined
Fair Value
$1,263
$338
$1,601
# of Unique Portfolio Companies
129
71
200
Median EBITDA(1)
$39
$21
$33
% First Lien(2)
24%
51%
30%
% Unitranche(2)
66%
35%
60%
% Sponsor-Backed
99%
93%
97%
% Floating Rate
99%
98%
99%
Top 10 Investments
18%
23%(3)
15%(3)
Weighted Avg. Net Leverage(1)
5.9x
4.3x
5.7x
Weighted Avg. Interest Coverage(1)
1.9x
2.6x
2.0x
% with Financial Covenants
68%
91%
72%
Weighted Avg. Closing Loan-to-Value %(1)
40%
42%
41%
Non-Cyclical Industries(4)
86%
73%
84%
Non-Accrual & Restructured Loans(5)
1.2%
2.9%
1.5%
Note: CCAP and FCRD information as of December 31, 2022. Metrics reflect latest available financial reporting through December 31, 2022, and are applicable to debt investments only, unless otherwise noted.
Metrics not applicable to certain investments including Asset-Backed Loans ("ABL"), Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") loans, and lender-controlled, sold or liquidated assets.
As % of Total FV.
The Logan JV, which is not included in the Top 10 Investments, represents 12% of FCRD FV and 3% of Pro Forma Combined FV.
Designation of "non-cyclical" based on CCAP management's general views on cyclicality. Management considers the following industries non-cyclical: business services; consumer services; sovereign & public finance; telecommunications; insurance; high tech industries; healthcare & pharmaceuticals; chemicals, plastics & rubber; media; and non-durable consumer goods. Management considers the following industries cyclical: automotive; banking; capital equipment; construction & building; containers, packaging & glass; durable consumer goods; environmental industries; finance; hotel, gaming & leisure; retail; and transportation.
Restructured loans represent certain FCRD positions for which income was not being recognized as of December 31, 2022.
