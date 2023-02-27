Crescent Cotton Mills : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CRESCENT COTTON MILLS LIMITED
UNCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Un-audited)
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
Half year ended
Quarter ended
31 December
31 December
31 December
31 December
2022
2021
2022
2021
-------------------------(RUPEES IN THOUSAND)----------------------
REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS
3,138,628
3,550,199
1,591,183
1,896,614
COST OF SALES
(2,878,024)
(3,083,387)
(1,474,865)
(1,662,365)
GROSS PROFIT
260,604
466,812
116,318
234,249
DISTRIBUTION COST
(43,232)
(91,558)
(1,737)
(58,483)
ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
(109,510)
(101,984)
(56,830)
(52,987)
OTHER EXPENSES
(8,244)
(28,556)
(7,203)
(20,825)
OTHER INCOME
44,106
27,479
34,651
18,478
FINANCE COST
(55,907)
(39,560)
(29,446)
(27,095)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
87,817
232,633
55,753
93,337
TAXATION
(36,534)
(35,828)
(16,824)
(17,238)
PROFIT AFTER TAXATION
51,283
196,805
38,929
76,099
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC AND
DILUTED (RUPEES)
2.26
8.69
1.72
3.36
Sales 2022
7 468 M
28,6 M
28,6 M
Net income 2022
260 M
0,99 M
0,99 M
Net Debt 2022
554 M
2,12 M
2,12 M
P/E ratio 2022
3,98x
Yield 2022
1,64%
Capitalization
770 M
2,95 M
2,95 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,20x
EV / Sales 2022
0,21x
Nbr of Employees
1 259
Free-Float
69,9%
