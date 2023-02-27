Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Crescent Cotton Mills Limited
  News
  Summary
    CCM   PK0009501013

CRESCENT COTTON MILLS LIMITED

(CCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-12
33.99 PKR    0.00%
02:21aCrescent Cotton Mills : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
PU
2022Crescent Cotton Mills : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
2022Crescent Cotton Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Crescent Cotton Mills : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

02/27/2023 | 02:21am EST
CRESCENT COTTON MILLS LIMITED

UNCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Un-audited)

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Half year ended

Quarter ended

31 December

31 December

31 December

31 December

2022

2021

2022

2021

-------------------------(RUPEES IN THOUSAND)----------------------

REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS

3,138,628

3,550,199

1,591,183

1,896,614

COST OF SALES

(2,878,024)

(3,083,387)

(1,474,865)

(1,662,365)

GROSS PROFIT

260,604

466,812

116,318

234,249

DISTRIBUTION COST

(43,232)

(91,558)

(1,737)

(58,483)

ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

(109,510)

(101,984)

(56,830)

(52,987)

OTHER EXPENSES

(8,244)

(28,556)

(7,203)

(20,825)

OTHER INCOME

44,106

27,479

34,651

18,478

FINANCE COST

(55,907)

(39,560)

(29,446)

(27,095)

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

87,817

232,633

55,753

93,337

TAXATION

(36,534)

(35,828)

(16,824)

(17,238)

PROFIT AFTER TAXATION

51,283

196,805

38,929

76,099

EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC AND

DILUTED (RUPEES)

2.26

8.69

1.72

3.36

Disclaimer

Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 07:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
