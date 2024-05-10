Crescent Cotton Mills : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
May 10, 2024 at 02:49 am EDT
Nishatabad, Faisalabad - Pakistan,
Tel : 041-8752111-14
Fax : 041-8750366
E-mail info@crescentcotton.com
CCML/CS/RJSC/256
May 10, 2024
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road
Off: I.I. Chundrigar Road,
Karachi.
Dear Sir,
Re: Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting.
Enclosed please find herewith a printed copy of Notice for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Crescent Cotton Mills Limited to be held on June 03, 2024 for your record and information.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
for Crescent Cotton Mills Limited
(Sami Ullah)
Company Secretary
Encl: a.a.
Copy for information to:
(1)
Securities & Exchange
(2). The Joint Registrar
Commission of Pakistan
Companies Registration Office
NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue,
Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce
Blue Area,
2nd Floor, East Canal Road,
Islamabad.
Faisalabad.
NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY
GENERAL MEETING
CRESCENT COTTON MILLS
LIMITED
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited is a Pakistan-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of yarn, home textile and hosiery along with buying, selling and otherwise dealing in cloths and made ups. Its products include yarn, grey cloth, embroidered fabric, socks and garments. The Company, through its subsidiary, Crescot Mills Limited, is engaged in the business of trading of raw materials of textiles. The Company operates approximately three spinning units. All the spinning units consist of approximately 55,680 spindles with an accumulated capacity of 18,578,416 kilograms (Kgs) of yarn converted at 20s count.