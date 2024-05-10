Nishatabad, Faisalabad - Pakistan,

Tel : 041-8752111-14

Fax : 041-8750366

E-mail info@crescentcotton.com

CCML/CS/RJSC/256

May 10, 2024

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road

Off: I.I. Chundrigar Road,

Karachi.

Dear Sir,

Re: Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting.

Enclosed please find herewith a printed copy of Notice for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Crescent Cotton Mills Limited to be held on June 03, 2024 for your record and information.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for Crescent Cotton Mills Limited

(Sami Ullah)

Company Secretary

Encl: a.a.

Copy for information to:

(1)

Securities & Exchange

(2). The Joint Registrar

Commission of Pakistan

Companies Registration Office

NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue,

Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce

Blue Area,

2nd Floor, East Canal Road,

Islamabad.

Faisalabad.

NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

CRESCENT COTTON MILLS

LIMITED

