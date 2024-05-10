Crescent Cotton Mills Limited is a Pakistan-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of yarn, home textile and hosiery along with buying, selling and otherwise dealing in cloths and made ups. Its products include yarn, grey cloth, embroidered fabric, socks and garments. The Company, through its subsidiary, Crescot Mills Limited, is engaged in the business of trading of raw materials of textiles. The Company operates approximately three spinning units. All the spinning units consist of approximately 55,680 spindles with an accumulated capacity of 18,578,416 kilograms (Kgs) of yarn converted at 20s count.