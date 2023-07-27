Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) today announced plans to host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. CT, on Thursday, August 10, 2023 to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results after market close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The release and supplemental slides will be available on the company’s website at https://ir.crescentenergyco.com.

Conference Call Information

Time: 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET)

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Conference Dial-In: 877-407-0989 / 201-389-0921 (Domestic / International)

Webcast Link: https://ir.crescentenergyco.com/events-presentations/

A webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent is a well-capitalized, U.S. independent energy company with a portfolio of proven, low-decline assets across the lower 48 states that generate substantial cash flow supported by a predictable base of production. Crescent’s leadership team is a proven team of investment, financial and industry professionals. Together, they have executed a consistent strategy for more than a decade. The Company’s mission is to invest in energy assets and deliver better returns through strong operations and stewardship. For additional information, please visit www.crescentenergyco.com.

