Due to shortage of working capital and reduction in demand of finished goods resulted in the closure of Company's operations since May 02, 2011.

The Company in its Annual General Meeting on October 31, 2011 decided to dispose of the property, plant and equipment of the Company.

Whole of the property, "&"plant and equipment has been disposed of uptill June 30, 2019.

Moreover the Company has suffered accumulated loss of Rs. 461.85 million as on 30 June 2023 which has turned equity into negative balance of Rs. 188.59 million.