Crescent Jute Products Limited
COMPANY PROFILE
We are a Public Listed Company, incorporated in 1964.
Scrip of Crescent Jute Products Limited (CJPL) on PSX is with a market ticker of CJPL.
Being a manufacturing concern company was engaged in the manufacturing and sale of jute products including jute bags.
VISION & MISSION STATEMENT
VISION
We, at Crescent Jute, will establish and sustain our position as market leaders in the global market by producing quality jute products while setting standards of professional excellence.
MISSION
- Continuously striving for enhancement in quality and productivity.
- Creating new and non-traditional Jute based products through active research.
- Positioning ourselves as preferred employer through development of professionals who uphold a positive, healthy and honest organizational culture for an enabling work environment.
- Exploring new markets and opportunities, while maintaining a satisfied customer base.
- Supporting the community to keep the environment clean to generally improve the quality of life.
- Visibly work towards the material well being of all stakeholders.
OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
Due to shortage of working capital and reduction in demand of finished goods resulted in the closure of Company's operations since May 02, 2011.
The Company in its Annual General Meeting on October 31, 2011 decided to dispose of the property, plant and equipment of the Company.
Whole of the property, "&"plant and equipment has been disposed of uptill June 30, 2019.
Moreover the Company has suffered accumulated loss of Rs. 461.85 million as on 30 June 2023 which has turned equity into negative balance of Rs. 188.59 million.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Period Ended
June 30, 2023
Other Income
801
Administrative Expenses
(9,821)
Other Expenses
0
Finance Cost
(34)
Profit / (Loss) Before Taxation
(9,055)
Taxation
(107)
Profit / (Loss) After Taxation
(9,162)
- No revenue in FY 22-23 as company is non operational. The other income is mainly due to Profit on bank Account .
