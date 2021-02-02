Crescent : FINANCIAL INFORMATION – REGULATED INFORMATION - Crescent issues first put option notice and confirms capital increase

Leuven, February 2, 2021 - 7h30 CET - CRESCENT NV (Euronext Brussels: OPTI), Crescent today announces that following the signature of the capital commitment agreement with LDA Capital Limited announced on January 22, 2021, the Board of Directors will increase the Company's capital by means of an issuance of new ordinary shares through authorized capital.

The first put option notice was issued yesterday according to the terms of the capital commitment agreement. The completion of the capital increase is subject to the subscription of the new shares by LDA Capital Limited, amounting to a maximum of 48,400,000 shares. The new shares will be issued at a price determined by the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Brussels during a period of 30 consecutive trading days, subject to certain adjustments specified in the capital commitment agreement. Van Zele Holding NV will be lending 48,400,000 shares to LDA Capital as collateral until the date of issuance of these new shares.

Crescent further announces a capital increase of 180,000 EUR, by execution of 9,000,000 warrants within the warrant plan issued last year to senior management, thereby creating 9,000,000 new shares. The Company's share capital now stands at 10,082,048 EUR, for a total number of issued shares of 1,613,939,345.