Crescent NV, a wireless technology company, is a leading innovator in the design, development and manufacturing of technology products for wireless connectivity solutions such as 3G HSUPA, HSDPA, UMTS, EDGE, and WLAN. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of wireless products (71.3%): CloudGate M2M gateways, data cards, USB, fixed wireless devices and integrated modules; - sale of LED street lighting products (26.8%); - engineering services (1.9%). At the end of 2023, the group had 2 research & development centers located in Belgium, Germany, and one production engineering and logistics facility located in Ireland.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services