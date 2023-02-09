Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Crescent NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPTI   BE0003836534

CRESCENT NV

(OPTI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:11 2023-02-08 am EST
0.0196 EUR   -2.00%
01:43aCrescent : REGULATED INFORMATION – Disclosure pursuant to article 15 of the Law of May 2, 2007 (the Transparency Law)
PU
02/08Crescent : GEREGLEMENTEERDE INFORMATIE EN VOORWETENSCHAP - Crescent kondigt herschikking van haar aandeelhouderschap aan en bevestigt een omzetstijging van meer dan 25 % over 2022
PU
2022Technology Group Crescent to Co-develop Smart Safety Footwear With Dunlop
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crescent : REGULATED INFORMATION AND INSIDER INFORMATION – Crescent announces rearrangement of its shareholders' structure and confirms revenue growth of more than 25% over 2022

02/09/2023 | 01:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leuven, Belgium - 8 February 2023 - 17h40, Crescent NV, Geldenaaksebaan 329, 3001 Heverlee (Euronext Brussels: OPTI)

Van Zele Holding has entered into agreements with a number of investors/shareholders to place up to 50 million shares at 2 cents per share off- stock exchange.
This move drops Van Zele Holding's stake below the 30% threshold, before this transaction Van Zele Holding held a 31.78% stake.
This transaction however does not increase the total number of outstanding shares of Crescent and is hence non-dilutive.
The funds acquired from this transaction will be made available in full by Van Zele Holding to Crescent NV in the form of a loan at market conditions.
With this, the financing of increasing working capital needs in light of expected strong sales growth in 2023 has been met.

Alychlo on the other hand announces that their stake has recently fallen below 5%.

Crescent confirms that its revenue for 2022 grew by more than 25%, resulting in an even more important increase in EBITDA.

CONTACT

Edwin Bex
Geldenaaksebaan 329
B-3001 Leuven, Belgium
TEL: +32 (0) 16 31 74 11
E-mail: investor@option.com
www.crescent-ventures.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Crescent NV published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:52:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CRESCENT NV
01:43aCrescent : REGULATED INFORMATION – Disclosure pursuant to article 15 of the Law of M..
PU
02/08Crescent : GEREGLEMENTEERDE INFORMATIE EN VOORWETENSCHAP - Crescent kondigt herschikking v..
PU
2022Technology Group Crescent to Co-develop Smart Safety Footwear With Dunlop
MT
2022Crescent : OCCASIONEEL PERSBERICHT - Crescent betreedt de markt van veiligheidstoepassinge..
PU
2022Crescent : OCCASIONAL PRESS RELEASE – Crescent enters connected safety applications ..
PU
2022Crescent : GEREGLEMENTEERDE INFORMATIE - Crescent bevestigt benoeming van KPMG als commiss..
PU
2022Crescent : REGULATED INFORMATION - Crescent confirms appointment of KPMG as auditor
PU
2022Crescent : REGULATED INFORMATION – Crescent confirms appointment of KPMG as auditor
PU
2022Crescent : REGULATED INFORMATION - INSIDE INFORMATION - Crescent half year results 2022
PU
2022Crescent : GEREGLEMENTEERDE INFORMATIE – VOORWETENSCHAP - Crescent halfjaar resultat..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRESCENT NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 19,2 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,1 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart CRESCENT NV
Duration : Period :
Crescent NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRESCENT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Eric van Zele Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edwin Bex Group Chief Financial Officer
Raju Satyanarayana Dandu Director
Paul Matthijs Director
Luc J. J. Boedt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESCENT NV-6.67%42
T-MOBILE US2.72%176 444
AT&T INC.4.07%137 179
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.11.06%69 789
KDDI CORPORATION-0.35%65 714
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.75%60 860