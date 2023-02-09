Crescent : REGULATED INFORMATION AND INSIDER INFORMATION – Crescent announces rearrangement of its shareholders' structure and confirms revenue growth of more than 25% over 2022

Leuven, Belgium - 8 February 2023 - 17h40, Crescent NV, Geldenaaksebaan 329, 3001 Heverlee (Euronext Brussels: OPTI)

Van Zele Holding has entered into agreements with a number of investors/shareholders to place up to 50 million shares at 2 cents per share off- stock exchange.

This move drops Van Zele Holding's stake below the 30% threshold, before this transaction Van Zele Holding held a 31.78% stake.

This transaction however does not increase the total number of outstanding shares of Crescent and is hence non-dilutive.

The funds acquired from this transaction will be made available in full by Van Zele Holding to Crescent NV in the form of a loan at market conditions.

With this, the financing of increasing working capital needs in light of expected strong sales growth in 2023 has been met.

Alychlo on the other hand announces that their stake has recently fallen below 5%.

Crescent confirms that its revenue for 2022 grew by more than 25%, resulting in an even more important increase in EBITDA.

