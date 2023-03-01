Advanced search
    OPTI   BE0003836534

CRESCENT NV

(OPTI)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  07:40:21 2023-03-01 am EST
0.0194 EUR   -2.02%
12:20pCrescent : REGULATED INFORMATION – Disclosure on a transparency notification (Article 14(1) of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major shareholdings)
PU
02/10Crescent : CORRECTION - REGULATED INFORMATION – Disclosure pursuant to article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 (the Transparency Law)
PU
02/10Crescent : CORRECTIE - GEREGLEMENTEERDE INFORMATIE – Openbaarmaking met toepassing van artikel 14 van de Wet van 2 mei 2007 (de Transparantiewet)
PU
Crescent : REGULATED INFORMATION – Disclosure on a transparency notification (Article 14(1) of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major shareholdings)

03/01/2023 | 12:20pm EST
Leuven, Belgium - 1 March 2023 - 17h30 - CRESCENT NV (EURONEXT: OPTI) - has received on 28 February 2023 a transparency notification from VAN ZELE HOLDING NV showing that the 30% shareholding threshold has been undercut. The relevant details of this transparency notification are as follows:

Reason for notification:
Acquisition or transfer of voting securities or voting rights.

Notification by :
A parent company or a controlling person.

Person subject to notification :
VAN ZELE HOLDING NV, 1880 KAPELLE-OP-DEN-BOS, Ipsvoordestraat 61
Eric VAN ZELE

Date of threshold crossing :
23/02/2023

Threshold exceeded :
As a result, the joint threshold of 30% was undercut.

Denominator: total number of shares :
1,994,069,717

Detail of the notification :

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
# voting rights # voting rights % voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Separate from effects Linked to securities Separate from effects
Eric VAN ZELE 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00%
VAN ZELE HOLDING NV 632,633,644 586,133,644 0 29.39% 0.00%
TOTAL 586,133,644 0 29.39% 0.00%

Complete chain of controlled companies through which the shareholding is actually held:
Eric VAN ZELE controls VAN ZELE HOLDING NV.

More details are available on CRESCENT's website: https://www.crescent-ventures.com/ and in the recent press release of 8 February 2023.

In accordance with the Articles of Association, the threshold from which a holding must be disclosed was set at 3%.

CONTACT

Edwin Bex
Geldenaaksebaan 329
B-3001 Leuven, Belgium
TEL: +32 (0) 16 31 74 11
E-mail: investor@option.com
www.crescent-ventures.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Crescent NV published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 17:18:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
