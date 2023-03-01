Crescent : REGULATED INFORMATION – Disclosure on a transparency notification (Article 14(1) of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major shareholdings)

Leuven, Belgium - 1 March 2023 - 17h30 - CRESCENT NV (EURONEXT: OPTI) - has received on 28 February 2023 a transparency notification from VAN ZELE HOLDING NV showing that the 30% shareholding threshold has been undercut. The relevant details of this transparency notification are as follows:
Reason for notification:
Acquisition or transfer of voting securities or voting rights.
Notification by :
A parent company or a controlling person.
Person subject to notification :
VAN ZELE HOLDING NV, 1880 KAPELLE-OP-DEN-BOS, Ipsvoordestraat 61
Eric VAN ZELE
Date of threshold crossing :
23/02/2023
Threshold exceeded :
As a result, the joint threshold of 30% was undercut.
Denominator: total number of shares :
1,994,069,717
Detail of the notification :
|
A) Voting rights
|
Previous notification
|
After the transaction
|
|
# voting rights
|
# voting rights
|
% voting rights
|
Holders of voting rights
|
|
Linked to securities
|
Separate from effects
|
Linked to securities
|
Separate from effects
|
Eric VAN ZELE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
VAN ZELE HOLDING NV
|
632,633,644
|
586,133,644
|
0
|
29.39%
|
0.00%
|
|
TOTAL
|
586,133,644
|
0
|
29.39%
|
0.00%
Complete chain of controlled companies through which the shareholding is actually held:
Eric VAN ZELE controls VAN ZELE HOLDING NV.
More details are available on CRESCENT's website: https://www.crescent-ventures.com/ and in the recent press release of 8 February 2023.
In accordance with the Articles of Association, the threshold from which a holding must be disclosed was set at 3%.
CONTACT
Edwin Bex
Geldenaaksebaan 329
B-3001 Leuven, Belgium
TEL: +32 (0) 16 31 74 11
E-mail: investor@option.com
www.crescent-ventures.com
