Crescent : REGULATED INFORMATION – Disclosure on a transparency notification (Article 14(1) of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major shareholdings)

Leuven, Belgium - 1 March 2023 - 17h30 - CRESCENT NV (EURONEXT: OPTI) - has received on 28 February 2023 a transparency notification from VAN ZELE HOLDING NV showing that the 30% shareholding threshold has been undercut. The relevant details of this transparency notification are as follows:

Reason for notification:

Acquisition or transfer of voting securities or voting rights.

Notification by :

A parent company or a controlling person.

Person subject to notification :

VAN ZELE HOLDING NV, 1880 KAPELLE-OP-DEN-BOS, Ipsvoordestraat 61

Eric VAN ZELE

Date of threshold crossing :

23/02/2023

Threshold exceeded :

As a result, the joint threshold of 30% was undercut.

Denominator: total number of shares :

1,994,069,717

Detail of the notification :

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Separate from effects Linked to securities Separate from effects Eric VAN ZELE 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% VAN ZELE HOLDING NV 632,633,644 586,133,644 0 29.39% 0.00% TOTAL 586,133,644 0 29.39% 0.00%

Complete chain of controlled companies through which the shareholding is actually held:

Eric VAN ZELE controls VAN ZELE HOLDING NV.

More details are available on CRESCENT's website: https://www.crescent-ventures.com/ and in the recent press release of 8 February 2023.

In accordance with the Articles of Association, the threshold from which a holding must be disclosed was set at 3%.

CONTACT

Edwin Bex

Geldenaaksebaan 329

B-3001 Leuven, Belgium

TEL: +32 (0) 16 31 74 11

E-mail: investor@option.com

www.crescent-ventures.com