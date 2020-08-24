New Orleans renters face toxic mix of crumbling homes, weak rights, eviction worries

NEW ORLEANS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Fifteen years after
Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and triggered a mass
exodus, the Crescent City is bracing for new storms as it faces
an entirely different crisis - the beginning of a possible wave
of evictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The final eviction protections from the coronavirus relief
bill, dubbed the CARES Act, expire nationwide on Aug. 24.
Black communities hardest. But those in New Orleans face a
particularly toxic combination of steep housing costs, low
incomes, weak tenant rights, and housing stock that is crumbling
and decrepit.
early by the coronavirus, and as tourism shut, nearly one in
five residents were put out of work in April, according to the
Bureau of Labor Statistics.
As the city slowly tries to reopen, that dropped to 12.9% in
June, but many people are still trying to catch up to lost
coronavirus income, advocates say. Up to 56% of Louisiana's
renters are now at risk of eviction, the Aspen Institute
the second-highest percentage of at-risk renters in the country
after Mississippi.
Potentially making matters worse, Tropical Storm Marco and
Tropical Storm Laura are bearing down on the Gulf of Mexico, and
to flood the city again.
KATRINA'S LASTING IMPACT
After flooding from Hurricane Katrina damaged 70% of the
city's housing stock in August 15 years ago, tens of thousands
of New Orleans buildings stood blighted for years. Large public
housing buildings were demolished, over residents' protests, and
replaced with mixed-income housing that pushed many apartment
units out of reach for the city's poor.
According to the Jane Place Neighborhood Sustainability
Initiative, a housing rights organization, New Orleans rents
have increased by 50% since 2000, while wages have only risen by
2%.
More than half of the city's 390,000 residents are renters,
and of those 61% are considered cost-burdened, paying more than
a third of their income on rent, Jane Place calculates.
"People are paying more rent now than they've ever paid in
their lives," said Frank Southall, lead organizer at Jane Place.
"It's not uncommon to never see a one-bedroom apartment that's
in good condition for less than $1,200 in a city where the area
median income for a single mother with a child (is) $25,000."
A CEILING IS NOT UNREASONABLE
Amid the pandemic, housing advocates say some landlords are
taking advantage of renters' vulnerable position.
"We are seeing landlords, that if you owe them money right
now, they're refusing to make necessary repairs that they're
legally required to do," said Amanda Golob, a housing lawyer for
Southeast Louisiana Legal Services.
De Borah Wells, a 49-year-old chef who worked at the
landmark Creole restaurant Commander's Palace before being
furloughed in March, said her landlord threatened to evict her
after she spoke up about her landlord's treatment of tenants and
complained about the repairs her home needed, including the
collapse of her kitchen ceiling in June.
"I just wanted something decent. I don't feel like a ceiling
is that unreasonable!" said Wells, who negotiated with her
landlord over the August rent because of the needed repairs but
the deal fell through, according to correspondence between her
and her lawyer. "I can see outside from my kitchen, inside."
Wells took her landlord to court. On Friday, the landlord
let her out of her lease, she said. The company did not respond
to a request for comment.
In Louisiana, landlords only need to give five days' notice
before filing eviction notices, which they can do if payment is
even one day late.
And, though landlords are supposed to make repairs to keep
homes inhabitable, renters cannot withhold rent until they are
made, leaving them with little recourse.
"The hard thing is, especially with low-income folks, it is
difficult to move," Golob said, citing unreturned deposits or
first month's rent and particularly COVID-19's impact on rental
searches. "Some people are staying in pretty terrible conditions
because it is better than sleeping in their car."
Brandie Barrow, a 25-year-old cook and mother of two, said
she was able to stay current on her rent despite the restaurant
where she works cutting her hours during the pandemic.
Still, after she complained last week of mold, maggots and
mildew she found in her daughters' closet, she said her
apartment complex gave her 30 days to move out. Her landlord did
not respond to requests for comment left by voicemail.
"How inhumane. Why should I have to pay for somewhere that
I'm not happy?" Barrow said.
Tammy Esponge, the executive director of the Apartment
Association of Greater New Orleans, an association of rental
housing owners, said she thought worries about mass evictions
were overblown.
The group had been encouraging landlords to work with
residents to develop payment plans. So far, in Louisiana, the
eviction rate was 5%, she said, though she acknowledged it was
higher for some individual properties.
"Landlords don't want to evict. They lose money," said
Esponge.
Nonetheless, Wells, who moved into her house last September,
said she is thinking about leaving the city altogether. "Worse
case I can go back home to Chicago where my parents and
boyfriend are," she said.
