WHO says at least nine killed in 16 attacks on Ukraine health care

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Crescent NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPTI   BE0003836534

CRESCENT NV

(OPTI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

All news about CRESCENT NV
Analyst Recommendations on CRESCENT NV
Financials
Sales 2021 19,2 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,9 M 37,9 M 38,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float -
Chart CRESCENT NV
Duration : Period :
Crescent NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRESCENT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,02 €
Average target price 0,04 €
Spread / Average Target 91,4%
Managers and Directors
Pieter Bourgeois Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESCENT NV-11.06%38
AT&T INC.-2.97%170 501
T-MOBILE US6.25%153 950
KDDI CORPORATION13.62%74 256
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.67%72 913
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.83%59 353