  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Crescent Point Energy Corp.
  News
  Summary
    CPG   CA22576C1014

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.

(CPG)
  Report
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.78% to 20,156.36

06/21/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.78 percent to 20,156.36 

* Leading the index were Crescent Point Energy Corp , up 8.8%, Enerplus Corp, up 8.3%, and MEG Energy Corp, higher by 7.9%.

* Lagging shares were Lundin Mining Corp, down 9.4%, Kinaxis Inc, down 3.8%, and MAG Silver Corp, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 178 issues rose and 50 fell as a 3.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 13 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 198.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Lundin Mining Corp and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 6.28 points, or 4.7%, while the financials sector climbed 2.61 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.61%, or $1.87, to $73.51 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.85%, or $1.36, to $74.87 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 15.6% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 21 at 21:03. 


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 727 M 2 205 M 2 205 M
Net income 2021 326 M 264 M 264 M
Net Debt 2021 2 113 M 1 709 M 1 709 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,46x
Yield 2021 0,19%
Capitalization 3 036 M 2 454 M 2 456 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Crescent Point Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,31 CAD
Last Close Price 5,22 CAD
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig Bryksa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Lamont Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Munroe Chairman
Rob Fiorentino Vice President-Operations & Technology
Ryan Gritzfeldt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.75.76%2 434
CONOCOPHILLIPS43.86%77 632
CNOOC LIMITED20.61%49 806
EOG RESOURCES, INC.59.03%46 286
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED39.75%40 608
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY35.96%37 774