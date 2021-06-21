CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.78% to 20,156.36

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.78 percent to 20,156.36

* Leading the index were Crescent Point Energy Corp , up 8.8%, Enerplus Corp, up 8.3%, and MEG Energy Corp, higher by 7.9%.

* Lagging shares were Lundin Mining Corp, down 9.4%, Kinaxis Inc, down 3.8%, and MAG Silver Corp, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 178 issues rose and 50 fell as a 3.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 13 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 198.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Lundin Mining Corp and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 6.28 points, or 4.7%, while the financials sector climbed 2.61 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.61%, or $1.87, to $73.51 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.85%, or $1.36, to $74.87 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 15.6% for the year.

