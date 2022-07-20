Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Crescent Point Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPG   CA22576C1014

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.

(CPG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:09 2022-07-20 pm EDT
9.400 CAD   -0.53%
12:01pCrescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Conference Call
PR
07/15Canadian Energy Producer Balance Sheets As Strong As Ever, ATB Says
MT
07/08Crescent Point Energy Kept at Buy at Stifel GMP After Asset Sale, Dividend Hike
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Conference Call

07/20/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, AB, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) plans to report its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results via press release prior to the opening of markets on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Crescent Point's management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) the same day to discuss the Company's results and outlook.

Participants can listen to this event online via webcast. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1‑888‑390‑0605.

The webcast will be archived for replay and can be accessed on Crescent Point's conference calls and webcasts webpage under the invest tab. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Shant Madian, Vice President, Capital Markets, or

Sarfraz Somani, Manager, Investor Relations

Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020  Fax: (403) 693-0070

Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB  T2P 1G1

www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crescent-point-announces-q2-2022-conference-call-301589498.html

SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
12:01pCrescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Conference Call
PR
07/15Canadian Energy Producer Balance Sheets As Strong As Ever, ATB Says
MT
07/08Crescent Point Energy Kept at Buy at Stifel GMP After Asset Sale, Dividend Hike
MT
07/07SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Ending Near Intra-Day Highs amid Thursday Rebound in Commodi..
MT
07/07SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Commodity Prices Surging on Thursday
MT
07/07Crescent Point Energy raising quarterly dividend again
AQ
07/07Crescent Point Energy Kept at Outperform by National Bank Financial Following Dividend ..
MT
07/07Crescent Point Energy Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets Following Div..
MT
07/07Crescent Point Energy Kept at Buy at TPH, Price Target Lowered, as It Boosts Dividend F..
MT
07/06CRESCENT POINT ENERGY : Increases Quarterly Dividend, Provides Updated Return of Capital F..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
More recommendations