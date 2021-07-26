Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Crescent Point Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPG   CA22576C1014

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.

(CPG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/26 10:23:04 am
4.44 CAD   +4.23%
10:18aCRESCENT POINT ENERGY : Announces Q2 2021 Conference Call (Form 6-K)
PU
07/21CRESCENT POINT ENERGY : Announces Q2 2021 Conference Call
PR
07/20TSX rises 1.1% to 19,942.71
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crescent Point Energy : Announces Q2 2021 Conference Call (Form 6-K)

07/26/2021 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Crescent Point Announces Q2 2021 Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ('Crescent Point' or the 'Company') (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) plans to report its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results via press release prior to the opening of markets on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Crescent Point's management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) the same day to discuss the Company's results and outlook.

Participants can listen to this event online via webcast. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-390-0605.

The webcast will be archived for replay and can be accessed on Crescent Point's conference calls and webcasts webpage under the invest tab. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Brad Borggard, Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning and Capital Markets, or
Shant Madian, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020 Fax: (403) 693-0070
Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB T2P 1G1

www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crescent-point-announces-q2-2021-conference-call-301338017.html

SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/21/c6904.html

%CIK: 0001545851

CO: Crescent Point Energy Corp.

CNW 12:00e 21-JUL-21

Disclaimer

Crescent Point Energy Corp. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 14:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
10:18aCRESCENT POINT ENERGY : Announces Q2 2021 Conference Call (Form 6-K)
PU
07/21CRESCENT POINT ENERGY : Announces Q2 2021 Conference Call
PR
07/20TSX rises 1.1% to 19,942.71
RE
07/08TSX falls 1.13% to 20,061.21
RE
07/08CRESCENT POINT ENERGY : Hold Rating Reiterated at TPH Ahead of Second-Quarter Re..
MT
07/07CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.05% to 20,290.60
RE
07/06TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy shares
RE
07/05Canada Stocks Close at Record Highs
MT
06/23CRESCENT POINT ENERGY : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Crescent Point Energy's Price ..
MT
06/22CRESCENT POINT ENERGY : Dual Listed Crescent Point Energy Sets ESG Targets; Up 8..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 773 M 2 205 M 2 205 M
Net income 2021 291 M 231 M 231 M
Net Debt 2021 2 060 M 1 638 M 1 638 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,84x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 2 479 M 1 971 M 1 972 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Crescent Point Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,26 CAD
Average target price 7,82 CAD
Spread / Average Target 83,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Bryksa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Lamont Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Munroe Chairman
Rob Fiorentino Vice President-Operations & Technology
Ryan Gritzfeldt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.43.43%2 721
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.38%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED12.67%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.45.40%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.87%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY24.64%40 294