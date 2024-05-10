CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As at March 31, December 31, (UNAUDITED) (Cdn$ millions) Notes 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash 21.8 17.3 Accounts receivable 409.0 377.9 Prepaids and deposits 105.1 87.8 Derivative asset 21 114.8 240.7 Other current assets 4 90.2 79.2 Assets held for sale 6 637.0 247.1 Total current assets 1,377.9 1,050.0 Derivative asset 21 21.7 14.3 Other long-term assets 22.6 7.4 Exploration and evaluation 5 531.3 607.0 Property, plant and equipment 6, 8 9,743.9 10,718.3 Right-of-use asset 12 94.3 102.8 Goodwill 9 243.8 275.9 Total assets 12,035.5 12,775.7 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 593.6 634.9 Dividends payable 71.3 56.8 Current portion of long-term debt 11 388.5 380.0 Derivative liability 21 74.3 51.4 Other current liabilities 10 106.6 118.0 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 6 98.5 132.4 Total current liabilities 1,332.8 1,373.5 Long-term debt 11 3,202.7 3,186.3 Derivative liability 21 10.7 3.8 Other long-term liabilities 33.0 31.0 Lease liability 12 99.0 104.2 Decommissioning liability 6, 13 454.7 566.4 Deferred income tax 526.7 643.0 Total liabilities 5,659.6 5,908.2 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' capital 14 17,042.7 17,052.7 Contributed surplus 18.9 17.4 Deficit 15 (10,685.5) (10,202.5) Accumulated other comprehensive income (0.2) (0.1) Total shareholders' equity 6,375.9 6,867.5 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 12,035.5 12,775.7

Subsequent Events (Note 24)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three months ended March 31 (UNAUDITED) (Cdn$ millions, except per share and shares outstanding amounts) Notes 2024 2023 Revised (1) REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME Oil and gas sales 23 1,107.9 762.0 Purchased product sales 28.3 19.8 Royalties (113.9) (86.0) Oil and gas revenue 1,022.3 695.8 Commodity derivative gains (losses) 17, 21 (213.3) 13.2 Other income 1.5 8.5 810.5 717.5 EXPENSES Operating 251.0 169.0 Purchased product 29.8 20.5 Transportation 81.8 32.8 General and administrative 28.6 24.0 Interest 18 60.8 16.0 Foreign exchange gain 19 (1.8) (3.0) Share-based compensation 12.2 17.5 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 5, 8, 12 344.1 186.4 Impairment 8, 9 512.3 - Accretion and financing 12, 13 6.8 7.0 1,325.6 470.2 Net income (loss) before tax from continuing operations (515.1) 247.3 Tax expense (recovery) Current - - Deferred (116.2) 62.5 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (398.9) 184.8 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 7 (12.8) 31.9 Net income (loss) (411.7) 216.7 Other comprehensive income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation of foreign operations (0.1) (0.2) Comprehensive income (loss) (411.8) 216.5 Net income (loss) per share Continuing operations - basic (0.64) 0.33 Discontinued operations - basic (0.02) 0.06 Net income (loss) per share - basic (0.66) 0.39 Continuing operations - diluted (0.64) 0.33 Discontinued operations - diluted (0.02) 0.06 Net income (loss) per share - diluted (0.66) 0.39 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 619,935,208 548,879,167 Diluted 619,935,208 552,727,141

(1)Comparative period revised to reflect current period presentation. See Note 7 - "Discontinued Operations" for additional information.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

(Cdn$ millions, except per share amounts) Notes Shareholders' capital Contributed surplus Deficit Accumulated other comprehensive income Total shareholders' equity December 31, 2022 16,419.3 17.1 (10,563.3) 620.3 6,493.4 Common shares repurchased for cancellation (48.5) (48.5) Share-based compensation 1.5 1.5 Stock options exercised 0.1 (0.1) - Net income 216.7 216.7 Dividends declared ($0.032 per share) (17.1) (17.1) Foreign currency translation adjustment (0.2) (0.2) March 31, 2023 16,370.9 18.5 (10,363.7) 620.1 6,645.8 December 31, 2023 17,052.7 17.4 (10,202.5) (0.1) 6,867.5 Common shares repurchased for cancellation 14 (10.0) (10.0) Share issue costs, net of tax 14 (0.1) (0.1) Share-based compensation 1.5 1.5 Stock options exercised 14 0.1 0.1 Net income (loss) (411.7) (411.7) Dividends declared ($0.115 per share) (71.3) (71.3) Foreign currency translation adjustment (0.1) (0.1) March 31, 2024 17,042.7 18.9 (10,685.5) (0.2) 6,375.9

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three months ended March 31 (UNAUDITED) (Cdn$ millions) Notes 2024 2023 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) (411.7) 216.7 Items not affecting cash Other (income) loss 12.0 (7.4) Deferred tax expense (recovery) (116.2) 71.5 Share-based compensation 1.5 1.5 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 5, 8, 12 344.1 231.7 Impairment 8, 9 512.3 - Accretion 13 4.9 5.8 Unrealized losses on derivatives 21 152.9 3.9 Translation of US dollar long-term debt 19 65.8 (0.9) Translation of US dollar derivatives 21 (1.1) - Realized loss on cross currency swap maturity 19 2.4 0.3 Decommissioning expenditures 13 (7.3) (9.9) Change in non-cash working capital 22 (148.4) (39.8) 411.2 473.4 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Development capital and other expenditures 5, 8 (417.9) (327.4) Capital acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (372.0) Capital dispositions 6 105.8 2.6 Other long-term assets (15.2) - Change in non-cash working capital 22 50.5 (40.6) (276.8) (737.4) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issue of shares, net of issue costs - 0.1 Common shares repurchased for cancellation 14 (10.0) (48.5) Increase (decrease) in bank debt, net 22 (40.9) 106.8 Realized loss on cross currency swap maturity 19, 22 (2.4) (0.3) Payments on principal portion of lease liability 12, 22 (8.6) (5.3) Dividends declared 22 (71.3) (17.1) Change in non-cash working capital 22 3.0 (47.2) (130.2) (11.5) Impact of foreign currency on cash balances 0.3 0.6 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 4.5 (274.9) CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 17.3 289.9 CASH AT END OF PERIOD 21.8 15.0

Supplementary Information:

Cash taxes refunded (paid) 0.2 (0.1) Cash interest paid (59.4) (1.8)

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

March 31, 2024 (UNAUDITED)

1.STRUCTURE OF THE BUSINESS

The principal undertaking of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Crescent Point") is to carry on the business of acquiring, developing and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets related thereto through a general partnership and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Crescent Point is the ultimate parent and is amalgamated in Alberta, Canada under the Alberta Business Corporations Act. The address of the principal place of business is 2000, 585 - 8th Ave S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 1G1.

These interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Company's Board of Directors on May 9, 2024.

2.BASIS OF PREPARATION

These interim consolidated financial statements are presented under IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. These interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS applicable to the preparation of interim consolidated financial statements, including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting and have been prepared following the same accounting policies as the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. Certain information and disclosures included in the notes to the annual consolidated financial statements are condensed herein or are disclosed on an annual basis only. Accordingly, these interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The policies applied in these consolidated financial statements are based on IFRS Accounting Standards issued and outstanding as of May 9, 2024, the date the Board of Directors approved the statements.

The Company's presentation currency is Canadian dollars and all amounts reported are Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise. References to "US$" and "US dollars" are to United States ("U.S.") dollars. Crescent Point's Canadian operations are presented herein as continuing operations. The Company's U.S. operations have been classified and presented as discontinued operations. See Note 7 - "Discontinued Operations" for additional information.

3.CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Presentation of Financial Statements

IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements was amended in January 2020 by the International Accounting Standards Board to clarify the presentation requirements of liabilities as either current or non-current within the statement of financial position. The Company adopted this amendment in 2024 and the adoption did not have an impact on the Company's interim consolidated financial statements.

Income Taxes

IAS 12 Income Taxes was amended in May 2023 by the International Accounting Standards Board to provide guidance on deferred taxes arising in jurisdictions implementing the Pillar Two model rules published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. This amendment was effective immediately and has been adopted by the Company with no impact to the Company's interim consolidated financial statements.

4.OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

At March 31, 2024, other current assets relates to deferred consideration receivable from capital dispositions of $90.2 million (December 31, 2023 - $79.2 million). Deferred consideration receivable includes US$60.0 million from the disposition of the Company's North Dakota assets, which will be settled in two equal installments due June 2024 and December 2024. Deferred consideration receivable also includes $9.0 million from the disposition of the Company's Southern Alberta assets. An additional $15.2 million is included in other long-term assets. Deferred consideration from the Southern Alberta disposition will be settled in monthly installments until paid in full. See Note 6 - "Capital Acquisitions and Dispositions" for additional information.

5.EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS

($ millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (1) Exploration and evaluation assets at cost 1,532.4 1,578.6 Accumulated amortization (1,001.1) (971.6) Net carrying amount 531.3 607.0 Reconciliation of movements during the period Cost, beginning of period 1,578.6 1,453.4 Accumulated amortization, beginning of period (971.6) (1,349.2) Net carrying amount, beginning of period 607.0 104.2 Net carrying amount, beginning of period 607.0 104.2 Acquisitions through business combinations - 515.2 Additions 9.8 224.8 Dispositions - (0.1) Reclassified as assets held for sale - (1.8) Transfers to property, plant and equipment (55.9) (204.3) Amortization (29.6) (30.9) Foreign exchange - (0.1) Net carrying amount, end of period 531.3 607.0

(1)Comparative period revised to reflect current period presentation.

Impairment test of exploration and evaluation assets

There were no indicators of impairment at March 31, 2024.

6.CAPITAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSITIONS

In the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company incurred $1.3 million (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $1.8 million) of total transaction costs related to acquisitions through business combinations and dispositions.

a) Major property dispositions

North Dakota disposition

In 2023, the Company completed the disposition of its producing North Dakota assets. In the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company incurred $12.8 million in final closing adjustments related to the disposition. See Note 7 - "Discontinued Operations" for additional information.

Southern Alberta disposition

On January 26, 2024, the Company completed the disposition of its Southern Alberta assets for total consideration of $38.1 million, including interim closing adjustments. Total consideration consisted of $13.1 million in cash and $25.0 million of deferred consideration receivable. See Note 4 - "Other Current Assets" for additional information. These assets were recorded as assets held for sale at December 31, 2023.

Swan Hills disposition

On March 21, 2024, the Company completed the disposition of its Swan Hills assets in Northern Alberta for total consideration of $80.5 million, including interim closing adjustments. These assets were recorded as assets held for sale at December 31, 2023.

The following table summarizes the Company's capital dispositions:

($ millions) North Dakota Disposition Southern Alberta Disposition (1) Swan Hills Disposition (1) Other minor dispositions Cash (12.8) 13.1 80.5 - Deferred consideration receivable (2) - 25.0 - - Consideration (paid) received (12.8) 38.1 80.5 - Property, plant and equipment - (129.5) (117.5) (0.1) Goodwill - (3.7) (2.9) - Decommissioning liability - 92.4 39.9 0.1 Derivative liability - - 3.5 - Carrying value of net assets disposed - (40.8) (77.0) - Gain (loss) on capital dispositions (12.8) (2.7) 3.5 -

(1)These assets were recorded as assets held for sale at December 31, 2023.

(2)See Note 4 - "Other Current Assets" for additional information on deferred consideration receivable.

b) Assets held for sale

At March 31, 2024, the Company classified certain non-core assets in its Southeast Saskatchewan and Southwest Saskatchewan cash-generating units ("CGUs") as held for sale. Upon classification, assets held for sale were recorded at their recoverable amount. The Company announced the disposition of these assets in May 2024. See Note 24 - "Subsequent Events" for additional information.

($ millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (1) Assets held for sale - PP&E 637.0 247.1 Liabilities held for sale - Decommissioning liability (98.5) (132.4)

(1)Assets held for sale at December 31, 2023 were disposed of during the first quarter of 2024.

For additional information on the Company's assets and liabilities held for sale see Note 8 - "Property, Plant and Equipment" and Note 13 - "Decommissioning Liability", respectively.

7.DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

In 2023, the Company completed the disposition of its North Dakota assets, which made up its Northern U.S. CGU. The Northern U.S. CGU represented a geographical area of the Company's operations, therefore, its results were classified as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations.

a) Results from discontinued operations

The following table summarizes the Company's financial results from discontinued operations:

Three months ended March 31 (Cdn$ millions) 2024 2023 REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME Oil and gas sales - 151.6 Royalties - (38.5) Oil and gas revenue - 113.1 Other loss (12.8) - (12.8) 113.1 EXPENSES Operating - 23.4 Transportation - 2.7 General and administrative - 0.7 Depletion, depreciation and amortization - 45.3 Accretion and financing - 0.1 - 72.2 Net income (loss) before tax from discontinued operations (12.8) 40.9 Tax expense Current - - Deferred - 9.0 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (12.8) 31.9

b) Cash flows from discontinued operations

The following table summarizes cash flows from discontinued operations reported in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

Three months ended March 31 (Cdn$ millions) 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations Operating activities - 103.6 Investing activities (12.8) (119.6) Decrease in cash from discontinued operations (12.8) (16.0)

8.PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

($ millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (1) Development and production assets 21,299.3 24,580.6 Corporate assets 133.2 132.1 Property, plant and equipment at cost 21,432.5 24,712.7 Accumulated depletion, depreciation and impairment (11,688.6) (13,994.4) Net carrying amount 9,743.9 10,718.3 Reconciliation of movements during the period Development and production assets Cost, beginning of period 24,580.6 22,340.0 Accumulated depletion and impairment, beginning of period (13,901.4) (14,651.8) Net carrying amount, beginning of period 10,679.2 7,688.2 Net carrying amount, beginning of period 10,679.2 7,688.2 Acquisitions through business combinations - 4,348.6 Additions 399.0 1,025.8 Dispositions (0.1) (26.9) Transfers from exploration and evaluation assets 55.9 204.3 Reclassified as assets held for sale (637.0) (729.5) Depletion (304.3) (1,009.3) Impairment (486.8) (822.2) Foreign exchange (0.1) 0.2 Net carrying amount, end of period 9,705.8 10,679.2 Cost, end of period 21,299.3 24,580.6 Accumulated depletion and impairment, end of period (11,593.5) (13,901.4) Net carrying amount, end of period 9,705.8 10,679.2 Corporate assets Cost, beginning of period 132.1 126.2 Accumulated depreciation, beginning of period (93.0) (85.0) Net carrying amount, beginning of period 39.1 41.2 Net carrying amount, beginning of period 39.1 41.2 Additions 1.1 5.9 Depreciation (2.1) (8.0) Net carrying amount, end of period 38.1 39.1 Cost, end of period 133.2 132.1 Accumulated depreciation, end of period (95.1) (93.0) Net carrying amount, end of period 38.1 39.1

(1)Comparative period revised to reflect current period presentation.

Direct general and administrative costs capitalized by the Company during the three months ended March 31, 2024, were $13.6 million (year ended December 31, 2023 - $42.4 million), including $3.2 million of share-based compensation costs (year ended December 31, 2023 - $5.7 million).

Assets Held for Sale

At March 31, 2024, the Company classified certain non-core assets in its Southeast Saskatchewan and Southwest Saskatchewan CGUs as held for sale. Immediately prior to classifying the assets as held for sale, the Company conducted a review of the assets' recoverable amounts and recorded an impairment loss of $486.8 million on Property, Plant & Equipment ("PP&E"). The recoverable amount was determined based on the assets' fair value less costs of disposal and based on expected consideration. The Company announced the disposition of these assets in May 2024. See Note 24 - "Subsequent Events" for additional information.

Impairment test of property, plant and equipment

At March 31, 2024, there were no indicators of impairment or impairment reversal on its remaining PP&E.

9.GOODWILL

($ millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Goodwill, beginning of period 275.9 203.9 Hammerhead acquisition - 72.6 Impairment (25.5) - Southern Alberta disposition (3.7) - Swan Hills disposition (2.9) - Other dispositions - (0.6) Goodwill, end of period 243.8 275.9

Goodwill has been assigned to the Canadian operating segment.

At March 31, 2024, the Company classified certain non-core assets in the Canadian operating segment as held for sale. Immediately prior to classifying the assets as held for sale, the Company conducted a review of the assets' recoverable amounts and recorded an impairment loss of $25.5 million related to goodwill. The Company announced the disposition of these assets in May 2024. See Note 6 - "Capital Acquisitions and Dispositions" and Note 24 - "Subsequent Events" for additional information.

10.OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

($ millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Long-term compensation liability 27.0 37.5 Lease liability 36.9 40.5 Decommissioning liability 42.7 40.0 Other current liabilities 106.6 118.0

11.LONG-TERM DEBT

($ millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Revolving bank debt 1,969.7 1,932.9 Bank term loan 718.7 750.0 Senior guaranteed notes 902.8 883.4 Long-term debt 3,591.2 3,566.3 Long-term debt due within one year 388.5 380.0 Long-term debt due beyond one year 3,202.7 3,186.3

Bank debt

Revolving bank debt

At March 31, 2024, the Company had total combined revolving bank credit facilities of $2.82 billion. This includes a $2.26 billion unsecured syndicated credit facility and a $100.0 million unsecured operating facility, both with a maturity date of November 26, 2026, and are extendible annually. The Company also has an additional $400.0 million unsecured syndicated credit facility that matures on May 10, 2025, and a $60.0 million unsecured demand letter of credit facility.

The credit facilities have covenants which restrict the Company's ratio of senior debt to adjusted EBITDA to a maximum of 3.5:1.0, the ratio of total debt to adjusted EBITDA to a maximum of 4.0:1.0 and the ratio of senior debt to capital, adjusted for certain non-cash items as noted above, to a maximum of 0.55:1.0. The Company was in compliance with all debt covenants at March 31, 2024.

The Company had letters of credit in the amount of $39.7 million outstanding at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $26.2 million).





Bank term loan

At March 31, 2024, the Company had $718.7 million outstanding under its syndicated bank term loan. The term loan matures on November 26, 2026, and has financial covenants similar to those of the revolving credit facilities described above.

Senior guaranteed notes

At March 31, 2024, the Company had senior guaranteed notes of US$589.5 million and Cdn$105.0 million outstanding. The notes are unsecured and rank pari passu with the Company's bank credit facilities and carry a bullet repayment on maturity. The senior guaranteed notes have financial covenants similar to those of the combined bank credit facilities described above.

Concurrent with the issuance of senior guaranteed notes with total principal of US$517.0 million, the Company entered into cross currency swaps ("CCS") to manage the Company's foreign exchange risk. The CCS fix the US dollar amount of the individual tranches of notes for purposes of interest and principal repayments at a notional amount of $606.9 million. See Note 21 - "Financial Instruments and Derivatives" for additional information.

The following table summarizes the Company's senior guaranteed notes:

Principal ($ millions) Coupon Rate Hedged Principal (1) (Cdn$ millions) Unhedged Principal (2) (Cdn$ millions) Interest Payment Dates Maturity Date Financial statement carrying value March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cdn$40.0 3.85 % 40.0 - December 20 and June 20 June 20, 2024 40.0 40.0 US$257.5 3.75 % 276.4 - December 20 and June 20 June 20, 2024 348.5 340.0 US$82.0 4.30 % 67.9 40.6 October 11 and April 11 April 11, 2025 111.0 108.3 Cdn$65.0 3.94 % 65.0 - October 22 and April 22 April 22, 2025 65.0 65.0 US$230.0 4.08 % 262.6 30.4 October 22 and April 22 April 22, 2025 311.2 303.7 US$20.0 4.18 % - 27.1 October 22 and April 22 April 22, 2027 27.1 26.4 Senior guaranteed notes 711.9 98.1 902.8 883.4 Due within one year 316.4 - 388.5 380.0 Due beyond one year 395.5 98.1 514.3 503.4

(1)Includes underlying derivatives which fix the Company's foreign exchange exposure on its US dollar senior guaranteed notes or represents the Canadian dollar principal on Canadian dollar denominated senior guaranteed notes.

(2)Includes the principal balance translated at the period end foreign exchange rate on US dollar senior guaranteed notes that do not have underlying CCS.

12.LEASES

Right-of-use asset

($ millions) Office (1) Fleet Vehicles Equipment Total Right-of-use asset at cost 124.8 37.2 38.2 200.2 Accumulated depreciation (67.7) (24.6) (13.6) (105.9) Net carrying amount 57.1 12.6 24.6 94.3 Reconciliation of movements during the period Cost, beginning of period 124.8 37.2 38.6 200.6 Accumulated depreciation, beginning of period (65.1) (23.0) (9.7) (97.8) Net carrying amount, beginning of period 59.7 14.2 28.9 102.8 Net carrying amount, beginning of period 59.7 14.2 28.9 102.8 Dispositions - - (0.4) (0.4) Depreciation (2.6) (1.6) (3.9) (8.1) Net carrying amount, end of period 57.1 12.6 24.6 94.3

(1)A portion of the Company's office space is subleased. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded sublease income of $0.7 million (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $1.1 million) as a component of other income.

Lease liability

($ millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Lease liability, beginning of period 144.7 124.1 Acquisitions through business combinations - 4.3 Additions - 38.2 Dispositions (0.2) - Reclassified as liabilities associated with assets held for sale - (1.1) Financing 1.9 5.2 Payments on lease liability (10.5) (26.0) Lease liability, end of period 135.9 144.7 Expected to be incurred within one year 36.9 40.5 Expected to be incurred beyond one year 99.0 104.2

The undiscounted cash flows relating to the lease liability are as follows:

($ millions) March 31, 2024 1 year 42.5 2 to 3 years 53.0 4 to 5 years 34.9 More than 5 years 20.9 Total (1) 151.3

(1)Includes both the principal and amounts representing financing.

13.DECOMMISSIONING LIABILITY

Upon retirement of its oil and gas assets, the Company anticipates incurring substantial costs associated with decommissioning. The estimated cash flows have been discounted using a risk-free rate of 3.34 percent and a derived inflation rate of 1.84 percent (December 31, 2023 - risk-free rate of 3.02 percent and inflation rate of 1.62 percent).

($ millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (1) Decommissioning liability, beginning of period 606.4 675.5 Liabilities incurred 2.7 19.8 Liabilities acquired through capital acquisitions - 40.1 Liabilities disposed through capital dispositions (0.1) (4.1) Liabilities settled (2) (7.3) (45.4) Revaluation of acquired decommissioning liabilities (3) - 38.5 Change in estimates - (3.0) Change in discount and inflation rate estimates (10.7) (19.6) Accretion 4.9 22.7 Reclassified as liabilities associated with assets held for sale (98.5) (118.1) Decommissioning liability, end of period 497.4 606.4 Expected to be incurred within one year 42.7 40.0 Expected to be incurred beyond one year 454.7 566.4

(1)Comparative period revised to reflect current period presentation.

(2)Includes nil received from government grant programs during the three months ended March 31, 2024 (year ended December 31, 2023 - $5.4 million).

(3)These amounts relate to the revaluation of acquired decommissioning liabilities at the end of the period using a risk-free discount rate. At the date of acquisition, acquired decommissioning liabilities are fair valued.

14.SHAREHOLDERS' CAPITAL

Crescent Point has an unlimited number of common shares authorized for issuance.

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023

Number of shares Amount ($ millions) Number of shares Amount ($ millions) Common shares, beginning of period 619,929,490 17,324.6 550,888,983 16,675.8 Issued on capital acquisition - - 53,202,339 493.0 Issued for cash - - 48,550,000 500.1 Issued on redemption of restricted shares - - 1,436,017 4.9 Issued on exercise of stock options 20,894 0.1 464,051 0.7 Common shares repurchased for cancellation (923,100) (10.0) (34,611,900) (349.9) Common shares, end of period 619,027,284 17,314.7 619,929,490 17,324.6 Cumulative share issue costs, net of tax - (272.0) - (271.9) Total shareholders' capital, end of period 619,027,284 17,042.7 619,929,490 17,052.7

Normal Course Issuer Bids ("NCIBs")

On March 7, 2024, the Company announced the approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange of its notice to implement a NCIB. The NCIB allows the Company to purchase, for cancellation, up to 61,663,522 common shares, or 10 percent of the Company's public float, as at February 29, 2024. The NCIB commenced on March 11, 2024 and is due to expire on March 10, 2025. The Company's previous NCIB commenced on March 9, 2023 and expired on March 8, 2024.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company purchased 0.9 million common shares for total consideration of $10.0 million under its current NCIB. The total cost paid, including commissions and fees, was recognized directly as a reduction in shareholders' equity. Under the NCIB, all common shares purchased are cancelled.

15.DEFICIT

($ millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (2,542.0) (2,130.3) Accumulated gain on shares issued pursuant to DRIP (1) and SDP (2) 8.4 8.4 Accumulated tax effect on redemption of restricted shares 18.2 18.2 Accumulated dividends (8,170.1) (8,098.8) Deficit (10,685.5) (10,202.5)

(1)Premium Dividend TM and Dividend Reinvestment Plan - suspended in 2015.

(2)Share Dividend Plan - suspended in 2015.

16.CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

($ millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Long-term debt (1) 3,591.2 3,566.3 Adjusted working capital deficiency (2) 82.0 196.3 Unrealized foreign exchange on translation of hedged US dollar long-term debt (90.3) (24.5) Net debt 3,582.9 3,738.1 Shareholders' equity 6,375.9 6,867.5 Total capitalization 9,958.8 10,605.6

(1)Includes current portion of long-term debt.

(2)Adjusted working capital deficiency is calculated as accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable and long-term compensation liability net of equity derivative contracts, less cash, accounts receivable, prepaids and deposits, and deferred consideration receivable.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to adjusted funds flow from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:

($ millions) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Cash flow from operating activities 411.2 473.4 Changes in non-cash working capital 148.4 39.8 Transaction costs 1.3 1.8 Decommissioning expenditures 7.3 9.9 Adjusted funds flow from operations 568.2 524.9

Crescent Point's objective for managing its capital structure is to maintain a strong balance sheet and capital base to provide financial flexibility, position the Company to fund future development projects and provide returns to shareholders.

Crescent Point manages its capital structure and short-term financing requirements using a measure not defined in IFRS Accounting Standards, or standardized, the ratio of net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations. Net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations is used to measure the Company's overall debt position and to measure the strength of the Company's balance sheet and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Crescent Point's objective is to manage this metric to be well positioned to execute its business objectives during periods of volatile commodity prices. Crescent Point monitors this ratio and uses it as a key measure in capital allocation decisions including capital spending levels, returns to shareholders including dividends and share repurchases, and financing considerations. The Company's net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations ratio for the trailing four quarters at March 31, 2024 was 1.5 times (December 31, 2023 - 1.6 times).

Crescent Point is subject to certain financial covenants on its credit facilities and senior guaranteed notes agreements and was in compliance with all financial covenants as at March 31, 2024. See Note 11 - "Long-term Debt" for additional information regarding the Company's financial covenant requirements.

Crescent Point retains financial flexibility with liquidity on its credit facilities. The Company continuously monitors the commodity price environment and manages its counterparty exposure to mitigate credit losses and protect its balance sheet.

17.COMMODITY DERIVATIVE GAINS (LOSSES)

Three months ended March 31 ($ millions) 2024 2023 Realized gains (losses) 4.5 (7.4) Unrealized gains (losses) (217.8) 20.6 Commodity derivative gains (losses) (213.3) 13.2

18.INTEREST EXPENSE

Three months ended March 31 ($ millions) 2024 2023 Interest expense on long-term debt 61.3 16.1 Unrealized gain on interest derivative contracts (0.5) (0.1) Interest expense 60.8 16.0

19.FOREIGN EXCHANGE GAIN

Three months ended March 31 ($ millions) 2024 2023 Realized loss on CCS - principal (2.4) (0.3) Translation of US dollar long-term debt (65.8) 0.9 Unrealized gain on CCS - principal and foreign exchange swaps 64.3 2.9 Other 5.7 (0.5) Foreign exchange gain 1.8 3.0

20.SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

The following table reconciles the number of restricted shares, Employee Share Value Plan ("ESVP") awards, Performance Share Units ("PSUs") and Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") for the three months ended March 31, 2024:

Restricted Shares ESVP PSUs (1) DSUs Balance, beginning of period 1,380,685 2,660,066 1,623,248 1,728,423 Granted - 148,614 1,221,275 29,166 Redeemed - (2,656) - - Forfeited - (46,393) - - Balance, end of period 1,380,685 2,759,631 2,844,523 1,757,589

(1)Based on underlying units before any effect of performance multipliers.

The following tables summarize information regarding stock options outstanding as at March 31, 2024:

Stock options (number of units) Weighted average exercise price ($) Balance, beginning of period 3,224,260 4.74 Exercised (21,000) 3.83 Balance, end of period 3,203,260 4.74

Range of exercise prices ($) Number of stock options outstanding Weighted average remaining term for stock options outstanding (years) Weighted average exercise price per share for stock options outstanding ($) Number of stock options exercisable Weighted average exercise price per share for stock options exercisable ($) 1.09 - 1.65 1,540,362 3.00 1.09 504,996 1.09 1.66 - 5.45 573,769 3.19 4.71 303,744 4.31 5.46 - 9.86 99,598 1.57 8.64 99,598 8.64 9.87 - 10.06 989,531 0.77 10.06 989,531 10.06 3,203,260 2.30 4.74 1,897,869 6.68

The volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares was $9.60 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

21.FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND DERIVATIVES

The Company's financial assets and liabilities are comprised of cash, accounts receivable, deferred consideration receivable, derivative assets and liabilities, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable and long-term debt.

a) Carrying amount and fair value of financial instruments

The fair value of cash, accounts receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and dividends payable approximate their carrying amount due to the short-term nature of those instruments. The fair value of the amounts drawn on bank debt is equal to its carrying amount as the facilities and term loan bear interest at floating rates and credit spreads that are indicative of market rates. These financial instruments are classified as financial assets and liabilities at amortized cost and are reported at amortized cost.

A portion of the deferred consideration receivable is short-term in nature and its fair value approximates its carrying value. The remaining portion of the deferred consideration receivable bears interest. Both receivables are classified as financial assets at amortized cost and reported at amortized cost.

Crescent Point's derivative assets and liabilities are transacted in active markets, classified as financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and fair valued at each period with the resulting gain or loss recorded in net income.

At March 31, 2024, the senior guaranteed notes had a carrying value of $902.8 million and a fair value of $888.1 million (December 31, 2023 - $883.4 million and $853.0 million, respectively).

Derivative assets and liabilities

Derivative assets and liabilities arise from the use of derivative contracts. Crescent Point's derivative assets and liabilities are classified as Level 2 with values based on inputs including quoted forward prices for commodities, time value and volatility factors. Accordingly, the Company's derivative financial instruments are classified as fair value through profit or loss and are reported at fair value with changes in fair value recorded in net income.

The following table summarizes the fair value as at March 31, 2024 and the change in fair value for the three months ended March 31, 2024:

($ millions) Commodity (1) Interest (2) Foreign exchange (3) Equity Total Derivative assets, beginning of period 173.5 3.3 21.4 1.6 199.8 Dispositions 3.5 - - - 3.5 Unrealized change in fair value (217.8) 0.5 64.3 0.1 (152.9) Foreign exchange 1.1 - - - 1.1 Derivative assets (liabilities), end of period (39.7) 3.8 85.7 1.7 51.5 Derivative assets, end of period 41.0 3.8 90.0 1.7 136.5 Derivative liabilities, end of period (80.7) - (4.3) - (85.0)

(1)Includes crude oil, crude oil differentials, natural gas and natural gas differential contracts.

(2)Interest payments on CCS.

(3)Includes principal portion of CCS and foreign exchange contracts.

b) Risks associated with financial assets and liabilities

The Company is exposed to financial risks from its financial assets and liabilities. The financial risks include market risk relating to commodity prices, interest rates, foreign exchange rates and equity price as well as credit and liquidity risk.

Commodity price risk

The Company is exposed to commodity price risk on crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas revenues. To manage a portion of this risk, the Company has entered into various derivative agreements.

The following table summarizes the unrealized gains (losses) on the Company's commodity financial derivative contracts and the resulting impact on income before tax due to fluctuations in commodity prices or differentials, with all other variables held constant:

($ millions) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Increase 10% Decrease 10% Increase 10% Decrease 10% Commodity price Crude oil (133.1) 109.1 (22.4) 25.5 Natural gas (25.5) 25.7 (5.2) 5.2 Differential Crude oil - - 0.8 (0.8) Natural gas 15.0 (15.0) 2.5 (2.5)

Interest rate risk

The Company is exposed to interest rate risk on amounts drawn on its bank debt to the extent of changes in market interest rates. Based on the Company's floating rate debt position, as at March 31, 2024, a 1 percent increase or decrease in the interest rate on floating rate debt would amount to an impact on income before tax of $6.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $0.3 million).

Foreign exchange risk

The Company is exposed to foreign exchange risk in relation to its US dollar denominated long-term debt, US dollar denominated working capital, US dollar denominated commodity derivative contracts, investment in its U.S. subsidiary and on a portion of its commodity sales. Crescent Point utilizes foreign exchange derivatives to hedge its foreign exchange exposure on its US dollar denominated long-term debt. To reduce foreign exchange risk relating to commodity sales, the Company utilizes a combination of foreign exchange swaps and fixed price WTI crude oil contracts that settle in Canadian dollars.

The following table summarizes the resulting unrealized gains (losses) impacting income before tax due to the respective changes in the period end and applicable foreign exchange rates, with all other variables held constant:

($ millions) Exchange Rate March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Cdn$ relative to US$ Increase 10% Decrease 10% Increase 10% Decrease 10% US dollar long-term debt Period End 263.6 (263.6) 124.6 (124.6) Cross currency swaps Forward (254.9) 254.9 (125.3) 125.3 Foreign exchange swaps Forward 14.1 (14.1) 1.7 (1.7)

Equity price risk

The Company is exposed to equity price risk on its own share price in relation to certain share-based compensation plans detailed in Note 20 - "Share-based Compensation". The Company has entered into total return swaps to mitigate its exposure to fluctuations in its share price by fixing the future settlement cost on a portion of its cash settled plans.

The following table summarizes the unrealized gains (losses) on the Company's equity derivative contracts and the resulting impact on income before tax due to the respective changes in the applicable share price, with all other variables held constant:

($ millions) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (1) Share price Increase 25% Decrease 25% Increase 25% Decrease 25% Total return swaps 7.0 (7.0) 3.6 (3.6)

(1)Comparative period revised to reflect current period presentation.

Credit risk

The Company is exposed to credit risk in relation to its physical oil and gas sales, financial counterparty and joint venture receivables. A substantial portion of the Company's accounts receivable are with customers in the oil and gas industry and are subject to normal industry credit risks. To mitigate credit risk associated with its physical sales portfolio, Crescent Point obtains financial assurances such as parental guarantees, letters of credit, prepayments and third party credit insurance. Including these assurances, approximately 99 percent of the Company's oil and gas sales are with entities considered investment grade.

At March 31, 2024, approximately 3 percent (December 31, 2023 - 4 percent) of the Company's accounts receivable balance was outstanding for more than 90 days and the Company's average expected credit loss was 0.97 percent (December 31, 2023 - 0.83 percent) on a portion of the Company's accounts receivable balance relating to joint venture receivables.

Liquidity risk

The Company manages its liquidity risk through managing its capital structure and continuously monitoring forecast cash flows and available credit under existing banking facilities as well as other potential sources of capital.

At March 31, 2024, the Company had available unused borrowing capacity on bank credit facilities of approximately $796.0 million, including cash of $21.8 million.

c) Derivative contracts

The following is a summary of the derivative contracts in place as at March 31, 2024:

Financial WTI Crude Oil Derivative Contracts - Canadian Dollar (1) Swap Collar Term Volume (bbls/d) Average Price ($/bbl) Volumes (bbls/d) Average

Sold

Call Price

($/bbl) Average Bought Put Price ($/bbl) April 2024 - December 2024 (2) 19,336 102.17 30,304 112.98 97.21 January 2025 - March 2025 6,000 95.82 4,000 105.42 95.42

(1)The volumes and prices reported are the weighted average volumes and prices for the period.

(2)Includes 5,000 bbls/d which can be extended at the option of the counterparty for the second half of 2024 at an average swap price of $102.68/bbl and 6,000 bbls/d which can be extended at the option of the counterparty for the first half of 2025 at an average swap price of $101.11/bbl.

Financial WTI Crude Oil Differential Derivative Contracts - Canadian Dollar (1) Term Volume (bbls/d) Contract Basis Fixed Differential ($/bbl) October 2024 - December 2024 1,500 Basis Swap MSW (2) (3.58)

(1)The volumes and prices reported are the weighted average volumes and prices for the period.

(2)MSW refers to Mixed Sweet Blend crude oil differential.

Financial AECO Natural Gas Derivative Contracts - Canadian Dollar (1) Swap Volume (GJ/d) Average Price ($/GJ) Term April 2024 - October 2024 32,000 3.12

(1)The volumes and prices reported are the weighted average volumes and prices for the period.

Financial NYMEX Natural Gas Derivative Contracts - US Dollar (1) Swap Collar Term Volume

(mmbtu/d) Average Price

(US$/mmbtu) Volume

(mmbtu/d) Average Sold Call Price (US$/mmbtu) Average Bought Put Price (US$/mmbtu) April 2024 - December 2024 32,691 3.45 60,000 4.21 3.14 January 2025 - December 2025 51,000 3.43 65,000 3.92 3.32

(1)The volumes and prices reported are the weighted average volumes and prices for the period.

Financial NYMEX Natural Gas Differential Derivative Contracts - US Dollar (1) Term Volume

(mmbtu/d) Contract Basis Fixed Differential

(US$/mmbtu) April 2024 - December 2024 178,771 Basis Swap AECO (1.11) January 2025 - December 2025 193,000 Basis Swap AECO (1.11)

(1)The volumes and prices reported are the weighted average volumes and prices for the period.

Financial Cross Currency Derivative Contracts Term Contract Receive Notional Principal (US$ millions) Fixed Rate (US%) Pay Notional Principal (Cdn$ millions) Fixed Rate (Cdn%) April 2024 Swap 786.0 7.12 1,061.5 6.71 April 2024 - May 2024 Swap 572.0 7.12 778.2 6.72 April 2024 - June 2024 Swap 257.5 3.75 276.4 4.03 April 2024 - April 2025 Swap 52.0 4.30 67.9 3.98 April 2024 - April 2025 Swap 207.5 4.08 262.6 4.13

Financial Foreign Exchange Forward Derivative Contracts Settlement Date Contract Receive Currency Receive Notional Principal

($ millions) Pay

Currency Pay Notional Principal ($ millions) April 2024 Swap US$ 15.0 Cdn$ 20.3 April 2024 Swap (1) Cdn$ 81.2 US$ 60.0 June 2024 Swap Cdn$ 40.5 US$ 30.0 December 2024 Swap Cdn$ 40.5 US$ 30.0

(1)Based on an average floating exchange rate.

Financial Equity Derivative Contracts Notional Principal ($ millions) Number of shares Term Contract April 2024 - March 2025 Swap 17.1 1,676,910 April 2024 - March 2026 Swap 9.3 855,519

22.SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES

Cash flow statement presentation

Three months ended March 31 ($ millions) 2024 2023 Operating activities Changes in non-cash working capital: Accounts receivable (33.9) (39.8) Prepaids and deposits (2.8) 4.0 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (103.4) (2.3) Other current liabilities (10.3) 8.5 Other long-term liabilities 2.0 (10.2) (148.4) (39.8) Investing activities Changes in non-cash working capital: Accounts receivable 2.6 1.6 Other current assets (11.0) (49.3) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 58.9 7.1 50.5 (40.6) Financing activities Changes in non-cash working capital: Prepaids and deposits (14.5) (10.5) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3.0 8.0 Dividends payable 14.5 (44.7) 3.0 (47.2)

Supplementary financing cash flow information

The Company's reconciliation of cash flow from financing activities is outlined in the table below:

($ millions) Dividends payable Long-term debt (1) Lease liability (2) December 31, 2022 99.4 1,441.5 124.1 Changes from cash flow from financing activities: Increase in bank debt, net 106.8 Realized loss on cross currency swap maturity (0.3) Dividends paid (61.8) Payments on principal portion of lease liability (5.3) Non-cash changes: Dividends declared 17.1 Foreign exchange (0.5) March 31, 2023 54.7 1,547.5 118.8 December 31, 2023 56.8 3,566.3 144.7 Changes from cash flow from financing activities: Decrease in bank debt, net (40.9) Realized loss on cross currency swap maturity (2.4) Dividends paid (56.8) Payments on principal portion of lease liability (8.6) Non-cash changes: Dividends declared 71.3 Dispositions (0.2) Foreign exchange 68.2 March 31, 2024 71.3 3,591.2 135.9

(1)Includes current portion of long-term debt.

(2)Includes current portion of lease liability.

23.OIL AND GAS SALES

The following table reconciles oil and gas sales by country:

Three months ended March 31 ($ millions) (1) 2024 2023 Canada Crude oil and condensate sales 932.7 652.0 NGL sales 64.9 50.8 Natural gas sales 110.3 59.2 Total Canada 1,107.9 762.0 U.S. Crude oil and condensate sales - 134.0 NGL sales - 11.0 Natural gas sales - 6.6 Total U.S. (2) - 151.6 Total oil and gas sales 1,107.9 913.6

(1)Oil and gas sales are reported before realized derivatives.

(2)Discontinued operations.





24.SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Disposition of Non-core Saskatchewan Assets

On May 6, 2024, the Company announced the disposition of non-core Saskatchewan assets for $600.0 million, prior to closing adjustments.

