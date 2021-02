Crescent's adjusted net earnings from operations were C$85.6 million ($68.10 million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with C$71 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter.

($1 = 1.2570 Canadian dollars)

