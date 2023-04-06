Advanced search
    CPG   CA22576C1014

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.

(CPG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:21:38 2023-04-06 am EDT
10.06 CAD   -0.69%
10:54aCrescent Point Energy : NOTICE OF OUR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
03/29Sector Update: Energy Stocks Hold Gains Late Wednesday
MT
03/29Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising in Afternoon Trading
MT
Crescent Point Energy : NOTICE OF OUR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2023 - Form 6-K

04/06/2023 | 10:54am EDT
NOTICE OF OUR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2023

You are entitled to vote by proxy.

You are invited to our 2023 annual general meeting:

When Thursday, May 18, 2023
10:00 a.m. MT
Where Calgary TELUS Convention Centre
Macleod C-D
120-9th Avenue SE
Calgary, Alberta, T2G 0P3
Your vote matters If you held Crescent Point common shares on April 6, 2023, you are entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at this meeting.

The business of the meeting is to:

1.

receive and consider the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the auditor's report;

2.

fix the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at nine;

3.

elect directors for the coming year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed;

4.

appoint the auditors for the coming year and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration for 2023;

5.

adopt an advisory resolution accepting our approach to executive compensation; and

6.

transact other business as may properly be brought forward.

You can access our 2022 financial statements, other documents and information online:

www.crescentpointenergy.com www.sedar.com (SEDAR) www.sec.gov/edgar (EDGAR)
By order of the Board of Directors,
Craig Bryksa
Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
Calgary, Alberta
April 6, 2023

Crescent Point Energy Corp. | 2023 | Information Circular - Proxy Statement | 2

Disclaimer

Crescent Point Energy Corp. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 14:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
