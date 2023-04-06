Crescent Point Energy : NOTICE OF OUR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2023 - Form 6-K

NOTICE OF OUR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2023

You are entitled to vote by proxy.

You are invited to our 2023 annual general meeting:

When Thursday, May 18, 2023 10:00 a.m. MT Where Calgary TELUS Convention Centre Macleod C-D 120-9th Avenue SE Calgary, Alberta, T2G 0P3 Your vote matters If you held Crescent Point common shares on April 6, 2023, you are entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at this meeting.

The business of the meeting is to:

1. receive and consider the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the auditor's report;

2. fix the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at nine;

3. elect directors for the coming year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed;

4. appoint the auditors for the coming year and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration for 2023;

5. adopt an advisory resolution accepting our approach to executive compensation; and

6. transact other business as may properly be brought forward.

You can access our 2022 financial statements, other documents and information online:

www.crescentpointenergy.com www.sedar.com (SEDAR) www.sec.gov/edgar (EDGAR)

By order of the Board of Directors, Craig Bryksa Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Calgary, Alberta April 6, 2023

