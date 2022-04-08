Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Crescent Point Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPG   CA22576C1014

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.

(CPG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/08 04:55:00 pm EDT
9.180 CAD   +4.56%
03/15CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. : Technically solid
03/14Private equity-backed Strathcona buys rival Caltex, Tucker assets
RE
03/14CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crescent Point Energy : NOTICE OF OUR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, MAY 19, 2022 - Form 6-K

04/08/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
NOTICE OF OUR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, MAY 19, 2022

You are entitled to vote by proxy.

You are invited to our 2022 annual general meeting:

When Thursday, May 19, 2022
10:00 a.m. MT
Where Hyatt Regency, Imperial Ballroom
700 Centre Street SE
Calgary, Alberta
Your vote matters If you held Crescent Point common shares on April 7, 2022, you are entitled to receive notice of, to attend, and to vote at this meeting.

The business of the meeting is to:

1. Receive and consider the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditor's report;
2. Fix the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at 10;
3. Elect directors for the coming year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed;
4. Appoint the auditors for the coming year and to authorize the Board of Directors ("Board") to fix their remuneration for 2022;
5. Adopt an advisory resolution accepting our approach to executive compensation; and
6. Transact other business as may properly be brought forward.

You can access our 2021 financial statements and other documents and information online:

www.crescentpointenergy.com www.sedar.com (SEDAR) www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml (EDGAR)

By order of the Board of Directors,

Craig Bryksa

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Calgary, Alberta

April 7, 2022

Crescent Point Energy Corp. | 2022 | Information Circular - Proxy Statement | 1

Disclaimer

Crescent Point Energy Corp. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 21:45:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 055 M 3 221 M 3 221 M
Net income 2022 903 M 718 M 718 M
Net Debt 2022 1 059 M 841 M 841 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,43x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 5 045 M 4 007 M 4 007 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 748
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 8,78 CAD
Average target price 12,90 CAD
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Bryksa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Lamont Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Munroe Chairman
Justin Foraie Vice President-Engineering & Marketing
Ryan Gritzfeldt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.30.07%4 002
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.49%129 553
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.44%73 169
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.79%70 610
CNOOC LIMITED41.47%64 714
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY34.37%59 358