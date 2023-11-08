Crescent Point Energy Corp.
Treasury Offering of Common Shares
November 6, 2023
|Terms and Conditions
Issuer:
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (the "Company").
|Offering:
Treasury offering of 48,550,000 common shares ("Common Shares").
|Offering Price:
C$10.30 per Common Share.
|Issue Amount:
C$500,065,000
Over-Allotment Option:
The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time until and including 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering at the Offering Price to cover over-allotments, if any.
|Use of Proceeds:
The net proceeds of the offering will be used to partially fund the cash portion of the consideration in connection with its acquisition of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (the "Acquisition"), an oil and liquids-rich Alberta Montney producer. The consummation of the Acquisition is not contingent on the consummation of the Offering, and the Offering is not contingent on the consummation of the Acquisition. If the Acquisition is not completed, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to reduce its existing indebtedness, for working capital purposes and for other general corporate purposes.
|Cash Dividends:
Subject to the closing of the Acquisition, market conditions and the approval of the Company's board of directors, the Company currently intends to pay a quarterly dividend of C$0.115 per Common Share, an increase of 15% from the Company's existing quarterly dividend of C$0.10 per Common Share. The first dividend which purchasers under this Offering will be eligible to receive is a special cash dividend of C$0.02 per Common Share which was announced on November 2, 2023 and will be payable on November 22, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2023.
|Form of Offering:
Bought deal by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company's Canadian base shelf prospectus dated November 3, 2023, to be filed in all provinces of Canada. Registered public offering in the United States under the multijurisdictional disclosure system. In jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States, as approved by the Company and the Underwriters, in accordance with all applicable laws provided that the registration of the Common Shares in such jurisdiction will not be required, no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction and the Company will not be subject to any continuous disclosure requirements in such jurisdiction.
|Listing:
An application will be made to list the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). The existing common shares are listed on TSX and NYSE under the symbol "CPG".
|Eligibility:
Eligible for RRSPs, RRIFs, RESPs, TFSAs, RDSPs, and DPSPs.
|Joint Bookrunners:
BMO Capital Markets & RBC Capital Markets
Commission:
4.0%.
|Closing:
|November 10, 2023.
