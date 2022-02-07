Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Crescent Point Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPG   CA22576C1014

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.

(CPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive-Canada's Crescent Point looks to sell some oil and gas assets -documents

02/07/2022 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp is looking to sell some of its assets in Alberta and Saskatchewan that could fetch around C$500 million ($394 million), according to an industry source and marketing documents seen by Reuters on Monday.

Crescent is offering the assets for sale in three separate packages, according to the marketing documents. Combined, the assets are estimated to have output around 10,554 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, the documents showed.

The company has retained National Bank Financial Markets as its adviser on the planned sale, according to the marketing documents.

Crescent Point and National Bank did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

With U.S. oil prices over $90 a barrel, the highest in seven years, oil and gas producers have been encouraged to raise cash by selling non-core assets to clean up their balance sheets or boost shareholder returns.

Crescent has been eyeing sales of non-core assets since it took over European oil major Shell Plc's Kaybob Duvernay assets for C$900 million in February last year.

The Canadian oilsands company, which sold some conventional oil and gas producing assets in Southeast Saskatchewan for C$93 million in June, hiked its quarterly dividend by 50% and announced up to C$100 million in share repurchases in December.

($1 = 1.2690 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Denny Thomas and Mark Potter)

By Shariq Khan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRESCENT NV -1.24% 0.0238 Real-time Quote.2.55%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. -1.54% 8.3 Delayed Quote.25.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.32% 92.54 Delayed Quote.19.25%
SHELL PLC 3.28% 24.08 End-of-day quote.0.00%
WTI -0.79% 91.043 Delayed Quote.19.61%
All news about CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
01:16pExclusive-Canada's Crescent Point looks to sell some oil and gas assets -documents
RE
01:11pCanada's crescent point energy looking to sell some as…
RE
01/13Crescent Point And Enerplus Downgraded at Scotiabank
MT
01/13Crescent Point Energy Maintains Buy Rating from TPH, Target Price Raised Ahead of Q4 Re..
MT
01/05TD Securities Upgrades Crescent Point Energy to Action List Buy From Buy, Lifts Price T..
MT
2021RBC Lifts Price Target on Crescent Point Energy to CA$9 From CA$8, Maintains Outperform..
MT
2021CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021Crescent Point Energy Upgraded to Buy at TPH as Production Guidance and Dividend Hiked
MT
2021Canada Stocks Build On Late Friday's Reccovery, Add Another 230 Pts In Gains
MT
2021Energy Stocks Rise as Crude Oil Advances 5%, Natural Gas Sinks 10%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 015 M 2 362 M 2 362 M
Net income 2021 2 393 M 1 874 M 1 874 M
Net Debt 2021 1 999 M 1 566 M 1 566 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,02x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 4 914 M 3 849 M 3 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float -
Chart CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Crescent Point Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,44 CAD
Average target price 10,59 CAD
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Bryksa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Lamont Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Munroe Chairman
Rob Fiorentino Vice President-Operations & Technology
Ryan Gritzfeldt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.25.04%3 849
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.28%119 637
EOG RESOURCES, INC.28.00%66 529
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED27.78%62 976
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY25.27%55 626
CNOOC LIMITED18.31%54 452