Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Crescent Point Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPG   CA22576C1014

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.

(CPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy shares

07/06/2021 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index reversed course to inch lower on Tuesday, as a drop in energy shares on weaker oil prices offset gains in miners.

* The energy sector fell 3.2%, with Cenovus Energy Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp leading the declines with a drop of 5.3% and 3.7%, respectively.

* Oil prices fell more than a percent, having hit multi-year highs earlier in the session after OPEC+ producers clashed over plans to raise supply to meet rising global demand.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50 points, or 0.25%, at 20,231.46.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5% as gold futures rose 1.4% to $1,808 an ounce.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were gold miners Centerra Gold Inc and NovaGold Resources Inc, rising 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

* Official data from Toronto Regional Real Estate Board showed that home sales across Toronto inched down in June from the prior month as market activity continued to ease from the record levels reached in March.

* The financials sector slipped 0.4%. The industrials sector was unchanged.

* On the TSX, 80 issues were higher, while 143 issues declined for a 1.79-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 18.29 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Bombardier Inc.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 53 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 36.57 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 3.65% 9.97 Delayed Quote.-34.87%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. -3.83% 5.41 Delayed Quote.88.89%
All news about CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
10:18aTSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy shares
RE
07/05Canada Stocks Close at Record Highs
MT
06/23CRESCENT POINT ENERGY  : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Crescent Point Energy's Price..
MT
06/22CRESCENT POINT ENERGY  : Dual Listed Crescent Point Energy Sets ESG Targets; Up ..
MT
06/22CRESCENT POINT ENERGY  : Releases 2021 Sustainability Report (Form 6-K)
PU
06/22CRESCENT POINT ENERGY  : Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
PR
06/21CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.78% to 20,156.36
RE
06/17CRESCENT POINT ENERGY  : National Bank Adjusts Crescent Point Energy PT to C$11 ..
MT
06/14CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/11Today on Wall Street: Much ado about nothing
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 773 M 2 242 M 2 242 M
Net income 2021 291 M 235 M 235 M
Net Debt 2021 2 061 M 1 667 M 1 667 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,79x
Yield 2021 0,18%
Capitalization 3 263 M 2 643 M 2 639 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Crescent Point Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,61 CAD
Average target price 7,63 CAD
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Bryksa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Lamont Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Munroe Chairman
Rob Fiorentino Vice President-Operations & Technology
Ryan Gritzfeldt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.88.89%2 721
CONOCOPHILLIPS56.91%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED25.21%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.71.99%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.92%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY46.40%40 294