Toronto stocks drop as Powell nomination weighs on technology sector

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index posted a fourth
straight day of losses on Monday, as the prospect of higher
interest rates next year weighed on technology stocks such as
Shopify after Jerome Powell was tapped to continue as
Federal Reserve chair.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended the day down 134.26 points, or 0.6% at
21,420.77.
The technology subindex was the biggest loser,
falling 3%, as its biggest component, Shopify Inc lost 5.2%.
Shopify is Canada's most valuable company.
Powell is seen as slightly more hawkish than Governor Lael
Brainard, the other top candidate for the job who will be vice
chair, said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG
Wealth Management.
"This indicates to the market that you will see a response
out of the Fed perhaps quicker than a Brainard Fed," he said.
"That's what's impacting technology to the downside... and in
Canada, Shopify can move the market."
Large technology stocks are generally seen as inflation
hedges. In addition, payment processing services like Shopify
charge per transaction, so steps by the central bank to tame
inflation can be viewed as negative.
Investors also remained on edge over the flood situation in
Canada's westernmost province, British Columbia, where more
potentially damaging weather is forecast this week.
Financials gained 0.2% and energy rose 0.1%.
The gains in financial stocks mirrored those of Wall Street
banks, which outperformed broader markets as investors
anticipated faster U.S. interest rate hikes in 2022.
Biden's pick of Powell gave global investors stability and
some predictability as the Fed plans to withdraw stimulus.
Oil prices gained 0.3% on reports that OPEC+ could adjust
plans to raise oil production if large consuming countries
release crude from their reserves or if the coronavirus pandemic
dampens demand.
Canadian energy company Crescent Point Energy was
among the biggest gainers in Toronto, ending the day up 4%.
Pembina Pipeline shares, however, fell 2.7% to
C$40.50, after the company said its CEO would step down to
pursue other opportunities, and its CFO would take over as
interim chief.
Air Canada shares fell 1.4% to C$23.21 after the
company agreed to a $4.5 million settlement to resolve a U.S.
government investigation into claims thousands of air passenger
refunds were delayed.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; editing by Richard
Pullin)