CSAPL/CS-08/298
July 05, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Dear Sir,
Subject: Approval of Company Strategy, Operating and Capital Expenditure Budget for the year 2023-24
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited in their meeting held on July 05, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. have considered and approved the Strategy, Operating and Capital Expenditure Budget of the Company for the year 2023-24.
Members of the Exchange may please be informed accordingly.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully
Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited
Azeem Sarwar, FCA
Company Secretary
