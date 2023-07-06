CSAPL/CS-08/298

July 05, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Subject: Approval of Company Strategy, Operating and Capital Expenditure Budget for the year 2023-24

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited in their meeting held on July 05, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. have considered and approved the Strategy, Operating and Capital Expenditure Budget of the Company for the year 2023-24.

Members of the Exchange may please be informed accordingly.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited

Azeem Sarwar, FCA

Company Secretary