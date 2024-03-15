CSAPL/CS-08/0072

March 14, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange,

Stock Exchange Building,

Karachi.

Subject: Credit of 1st Interim Cash Dividend for the year ending June 30, 2024

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the 1st interim cash dividend at Rs. 2.00 per share (i.e. 20%) for the year ending June 30, 2024, has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the company on March 13, 2024.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange immediately.

Yours faithfully,

Azeem Sarwar, FCA

Company Secretary