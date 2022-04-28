Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSAP   PK0032101013

CRESCENT STEEL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS LIMITED

(CSAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
39.90 PKR   -0.65%
04:16aCRESCENT STEEL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS : Financial Results for the Nine Month Period Ended 31 March 2022
PU
02/25Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crescent Steel and Allied Products : Financial Results for the Nine Month Period Ended 31 March 2022

04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
CRESCENT STEEL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS LIMITED Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And

For the quarter and nine months ended 31 March 2022

Sales

Less: Sales taxCost of Sales Gross profit

Income from investments - net

Quarter endedAnnexure A

Nine months ended

Note

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2022

2021

2022

2021

---------------------------- (Rupees in '000) --------------------------2,878,573 421,519

17

2,228,531 323,975

2,457,054

18

2,405,705 51,349 10,543 61,892

1,904,556 1,769,598

5,969,605 871,854

6,698,026 974,333

  • 5,097,751 5,723,693

  • 4,966,267 5,097,415

134,958 131,484 626,278

11,939 1,118,493 59,864

146,897

1,249,977

686,142

Other income

Distribution and selling expenses Administrative expenses

Other operating expenses

Operating (loss) / profit before finance costs

Finance costs

(Loss) / profit before taxation

Taxation

(Loss) / profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI)

19

20

5,208 58,468 2,975 66,651 80,246 16,643 96,889 48,482 48,407 1,472

(45,635)

13,758 (31,877)

65,269 (97,146)

32,486 (64,660)

  • 950,464 460,015

  • 46,142 181,883

  • 996,606 641,898

  • 184,264 159,589

  • 812,342 482,309

  • 5,519 (119,852)

49,879 817,861 362,457

582

2,207

(4,357) 4,384

Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period

Basic and diluted - (loss) / earnings per share

(64,078)

52,086

813,504

366,841

-------------------------------- (Rupees) --------------------------------

21

(0.83)

0.64

10.54

4.67

The annexed notes from 1 to 27 form an integral part of these condensed interim unconsolidated financial statements.

____________________

Chief Executive

____________________

Director

____________________ Chief Financial Officer

CRESCENT STEEL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS LIMITED Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and

For the quarter and nine months ended 31 March 2022

Sales

Less: Sales tax

Cost of sales Gross profit

Income from investments - net

Distribution and selling expenses Administrative expenses

Other operating expensesOther income

Operating (loss) / profit before finance costs

Finance costs

Share of profit / (loss) in equity accounted investees - net of taxation

Profit / (loss) before taxation

Quarter ended Nine months endedAnnexure B

Note

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2022

2021

2022

2021

------------------------ (Rupees in '000) ------------------------

2,878,573 421,519

18

2,228,531 323,975

2,457,054 2,405,705 51,349

19

1,904,556 1,769,598

134,958 131,484 626,278

26,970 78,319

21,018 155,976

20

109,146 (30,827)

13,758 (17,069)

21

88,045 (172,297) 533,464

5,969,605 871,854

6,698,026 974,333

  • 5,097,751 5,723,693

  • 4,966,267 5,097,415

329 137,507

131,813

304,110

763,785

16,643 46,142 181,883 104,688 (126,155) 715,347

66,527

49,190

95,447 11,851

(78,836)

  • 188,128 161,588

  • 136,836 313,912

  • (23,338) (177,447)

867,671

Taxation

Profit / (loss) for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) - net of tax

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Proportionate share of other comprehensive (loss) / income of equity accounted investees

23,022 34,873

2,104 (21,234)

79,153 (98,294)

(164,056) 703,615

  • (53,350) 16,072

    Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

    Earnings / (loss) per share - Basic and diluted

    27,778

    (49,006)

    ----------------------------- (Rupees) -----------------------------

    22

    0.45

    (0.27)The annexed notes from 1 to 28 form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

    ____________________

    Chief Executive

    __________________

  • (151,644) 719,687

(1.27)

9.06

Director

____________________ Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 259 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
Net income 2021 791 M 4,26 M 4,26 M
Net Debt 2021 1 414 M 7,62 M 7,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 098 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart CRESCENT STEEL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahsan M. Saleem Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Muhammad Saad Thaniana Chief Financial Officer
Ahmad Waqar Chairman
Hajerah Ahsan Saleem Head-Investment Business Unit
Farrukh Viqaruddin Junaidy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESCENT STEEL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS LIMITED-22.34%17
JSW STEEL LIMITED9.92%22 641
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-10.20%21 825
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION0.71%18 643
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.07%12 909
TERNIUM S.A.-0.37%8 512