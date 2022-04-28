Crescent Steel and Allied Products : Financial Results for the Nine Month Period Ended 31 March 2022

CRESCENT STEEL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS LIMITED Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And

For the quarter and nine months ended 31 March 2022

Sales

Less: Sales taxCost of Sales Gross profit

Income from investments - net

Quarter endedAnnexure A

Nine months ended

Note

31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2022 2021 2022 2021

---------------------------- (Rupees in '000) --------------------------2,878,573 421,519

17

2,228,531 323,975

2,457,054

18

2,405,705 51,349 10,543 61,892

1,904,556 1,769,598

5,969,605 871,854

6,698,026 974,333

5,097,751 5,723,693

4,966,267 5,097,415

134,958 131,484 626,278

11,939 1,118,493 59,864

146,897

1,249,977

686,142

Other income

Distribution and selling expenses Administrative expenses

Other operating expenses

Operating (loss) / profit before finance costs

Finance costs

(Loss) / profit before taxation

Taxation

(Loss) / profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI)

19

20

5,208 58,468 2,975 66,651 80,246 16,643 96,889 48,482 48,407 1,472

(45,635)

13,758 (31,877)

65,269 (97,146)

32,486 (64,660)

950,464 460,015

46,142 181,883

996,606 641,898

184,264 159,589

812,342 482,309

5,519 (119,852)

49,879 817,861 362,457

582

2,207

(4,357) 4,384

Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period

Basic and diluted - (loss) / earnings per share

(64,078)

52,086

813,504

366,841

-------------------------------- (Rupees) --------------------------------

21

(0.83)

0.64

10.54

4.67

The annexed notes from 1 to 27 form an integral part of these condensed interim unconsolidated financial statements.

____________________

Chief Executive

____________________

Director

____________________ Chief Financial Officer

CRESCENT STEEL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS LIMITED Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and

For the quarter and nine months ended 31 March 2022

Sales

Less: Sales tax

Cost of sales Gross profit

Income from investments - net

Distribution and selling expenses Administrative expenses

Other operating expensesOther income

Operating (loss) / profit before finance costs

Finance costs

Share of profit / (loss) in equity accounted investees - net of taxation

Profit / (loss) before taxation

Quarter ended Nine months endedAnnexure B

Note

31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2022 2021 2022 2021

------------------------ (Rupees in '000) ------------------------

2,878,573 421,519

18

2,228,531 323,975

2,457,054 2,405,705 51,349

19

1,904,556 1,769,598

134,958 131,484 626,278

26,970 78,319

21,018 155,976

20

109,146 (30,827)

13,758 (17,069)

21

88,045 (172,297) 533,464

5,969,605 871,854

6,698,026 974,333

5,097,751 5,723,693

4,966,267 5,097,415

329 137,507

131,813

304,110

763,785

16,643 46,142 181,883 104,688 (126,155) 715,347

66,527

49,190

95,447 11,851

(78,836)

188,128 161,588

136,836 313,912

(23,338) (177,447)

867,671

Taxation

Profit / (loss) for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) - net of tax

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Proportionate share of other comprehensive (loss) / income of equity accounted investees

23,022 34,873

2,104 (21,234)

79,153 (98,294)

(164,056) 703,615

(53,350) 16,072 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period Earnings / (loss) per share - Basic and diluted 27,778 (49,006) ----------------------------- (Rupees) ----------------------------- 22 0.45 (0.27)The annexed notes from 1 to 28 form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. ____________________ Chief Executive __________________

(151,644) 719,687

(1.27)

9.06

Director