Crescent Steel and Allied Products : Financial Results for the Nine Month Period Ended 31 March 2022

Sales
Less: Sales tax Cost of Sales Gross profit
Income from investments - net
---------------------------- (Rupees in '000) -------------------------- 2,878,573 421,519
17
2,228,531 323,975
2,457,054
18
2,405,705 51,349 10,543 61,892
1,904,556 1,769,598
5,969,605 871,854
6,698,026 974,333
5,097,751 5,723,693
4,966,267 5,097,415
134,958 131,484 626,278
11,939 1,118,493 59,864
146,897
1,249,977
686,142
Other income
Distribution and selling expenses Administrative expenses
Other operating expenses
Operating (loss) / profit before finance costs
Finance costs
(Loss) / profit before taxation
Taxation
(Loss) / profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI)
19
20
5,208 58,468 2,975 66,651 80,246 16,643 96,889 48,482 48,407 1,472
(45,635)
13,758 (31,877)
65,269 (97,146)
32,486 (64,660)
950,464 460,015
46,142 181,883
996,606 641,898
184,264 159,589
812,342 482,309
5,519 (119,852)
49,879 817,861 362,457
582
2,207
(4,357) 4,384
Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period
Basic and diluted - (loss) / earnings per share
(64,078)
52,086
813,504
366,841
-------------------------------- (Rupees) --------------------------------
21
(0.83)
0.64
10.54
4.67
Sales
Less: Sales tax
Cost of sales Gross profit
Income from investments - net
Distribution and selling expenses Administrative expenses
Other operating expenses Other income
Operating (loss) / profit before finance costs
Finance costs
Share of profit / (loss) in equity accounted investees - net of taxation
Profit / (loss) before taxation
2,878,573 421,519
18
2,228,531 323,975
2,457,054 2,405,705 51,349
19
1,904,556 1,769,598
134,958 131,484 626,278
26,970 78,319
21,018 155,976
109,146 (30,827)
13,758 (17,069)
21
88,045 (172,297) 533,464
5,969,605 871,854
6,698,026 974,333
5,097,751 5,723,693
4,966,267 5,097,415
329 137,507
131,813
763,785
16,643 46,142 181,883 104,688 (126,155) 715,347
66,527
49,190
95,447 11,851
(78,836)
188,128 161,588
136,836 313,912
867,671
Taxation
Profit / (loss) for the period
Other comprehensive income for the period
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) - net of tax
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Proportionate share of other comprehensive (loss) / income of equity accounted investees
23,022 34,873
2,104 (21,234)
79,153 (98,294)
(164,056) 703,615
(53,350) 16,072
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
Earnings / (loss) per share - Basic and diluted
27,778
(49,006)
----------------------------- (Rupees) -----------------------------
22
0.45
(151,644) 719,687
(1.27)
9.06
