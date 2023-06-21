Crescent Steel and Allied Products : RESOLUTIONS PASSED IN THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EOGM) OF THE COMPANY HELD ON JUNE 21, 2023

Pursuant to requirement of the PSX Listing Regulation No. 5.6.9(b), we are pleased to submit herewith certified true copy of the resolutions passed and adopted by the shareholders of Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited in the EOGM held on June 21, 2023, at 11:00 am at 503-E, Johar Town, Lahore and through video-link, for your reference and record.

EXTRACTS OF THE MINUTES OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JUNE 21, 2023 AT 11:00 A.M. AT 503-E, JOHAR TOWN, LAHORE AND THROUGH VIDEO-LINK

Special Business - Resolution No.1

"RESOLVED THAT, approval of the shareholders of Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited (the "Company") be and is hereby accorded and the Company be and is hereby authorized to circulate the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company together with the reports and documents required to be annexed thereto under the applicable law through QR enabled code and weblink instead of circulation through CD/DVD/USB.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the Chief Executive Officer and / or Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby singly empowered and authorized to do all acts, deeds, and things, take, or cause to be taken all necessary action for the proposes of implementing this resolution."

The above ordinary resolution got the requisite majority of votes from shareholders and hence stands approved.

Special Business - Resolution No.2

"RESOLVED THAT, pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies act, 2017, Article 85 of the existing Articles of Association of the Company be and is hereby substituted to read as follows:

85. CAPITALISATION OF RESERVE

The Board of Directors may resolve that any moneys, investments or other assets forming part of the undivided profits of the Company standing to the credit of any reserve or other fund or in the hands of the Company and available for dividend (or representing premiums received on the issue of shares and standing to the credit of the share premium account) be capitalized and distributed amongst such of the Members as would be entitled to receive the same if distributed by way of dividend and in the same proportions on the footing that they become entitled thereto as capital, and that all or any part of such capitalized fund be applied on behalf of such Members in paying up in full, any unissued shares, debentures or debenture-stock of the Company which shall be distributed accordingly, and that such distribution or payment shall be accepted by such Members in full satisfaction of their interest in the said capitalized sum."