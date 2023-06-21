Advanced search
    CSAP   PK0032101013

CRESCENT STEEL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS LIMITED

(CSAP)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-19
22.00 PKR   -2.61%
06:23aCrescent Steel And Allied Products : Resolutions passed in the extraordinary general meeting (eogm) of the company held on june 21, 2023
PU
06/16Crescent Steel And Allied Products : Subscription of right share of wholly owned subsidiary
PU
06/16Crescent Steel And Allied Products : Withdrawal of agenda item for increase in authorized share capital
PU
Crescent Steel and Allied Products : RESOLUTIONS PASSED IN THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EOGM) OF THE COMPANY HELD ON JUNE 21, 2023

06/21/2023 | 06:23am EDT
CSAPL/CS-08/280

June 21, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

RE: RESOLUTIONS PASSED IN THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EOGM) OF THE COMPANY HELD ON JUNE 21, 2023

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to requirement of the PSX Listing Regulation No. 5.6.9(b), we are pleased to submit herewith certified true copy of the resolutions passed and adopted by the shareholders of Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited in the EOGM held on June 21, 2023, at 11:00 am at 503-E, Johar Town, Lahore and through video-link, for your reference and record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited

Azeem Sarwar, FCA

Company Secretary

Encl.: As above

EXTRACTS OF THE MINUTES OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JUNE 21, 2023 AT 11:00 A.M. AT 503-E, JOHAR TOWN, LAHORE AND THROUGH VIDEO-LINK

Special Business - Resolution No.1

"RESOLVED THAT, approval of the shareholders of Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited (the "Company") be and is hereby accorded and the Company be and is hereby authorized to circulate the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company together with the reports and documents required to be annexed thereto under the applicable law through QR enabled code and weblink instead of circulation through CD/DVD/USB.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the Chief Executive Officer and / or Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby singly empowered and authorized to do all acts, deeds, and things, take, or cause to be taken all necessary action for the proposes of implementing this resolution."

The above ordinary resolution got the requisite majority of votes from shareholders and hence stands approved.

Special Business - Resolution No.2

"RESOLVED THAT, pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies act, 2017, Article 85 of the existing Articles of Association of the Company be and is hereby substituted to read as follows:

85. CAPITALISATION OF RESERVE

The Board of Directors may resolve that any moneys, investments or other assets forming part of the undivided profits of the Company standing to the credit of any reserve or other fund or in the hands of the Company and available for dividend (or representing premiums received on the issue of shares and standing to the credit of the share premium account) be capitalized and distributed amongst such of the Members as would be entitled to receive the same if distributed by way of dividend and in the same proportions on the footing that they become entitled thereto as capital, and that all or any part of such capitalized fund be applied on behalf of such Members in paying up in full, any unissued shares, debentures or debenture-stock of the Company which shall be distributed accordingly, and that such distribution or payment shall be accepted by such Members in full satisfaction of their interest in the said capitalized sum."

"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, the Chief Executive and / or any Director of the Company be and are hereby singly authorized to do all acts, deeds and things and take all steps and necessary actions ancillary and incidental including filing of requisite documents and returns as may be required with the Registrar of Companies and complying with all other regulatory requirements so as to effectuate the alteration of Articles of Association of the Company and implementing this special resolution."

"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the aforesaid alteration in the Articles of Association of the Company shall be subject to any amendment, modification, addition or deletion as may be required, and such amendment, modification, addition or deletion shall not require fresh approval of members."

The above special resolution got the requisite majority of votes from shareholders and hence stands approved.

Certified to be True Copy

Azeem Sarwar, FCA

Company Secretary

Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 10:22:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
