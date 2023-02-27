Crescent Steel and Allied Products : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2022

STEEL DIVISION - SPIRAL

PIPE PRODUCTION LINE,

PIPE COATINGS AND

FABRICATION

The Company's Steel Division operates two Helical Seam Submerged Arc Welded steel pipe manufacturing lines and an external coating application line at Nooriabad and, a fabrication facility - Shakarganj Engineering - in Dalowal, Faisalabad. The pipe manufacturing facility produces Submerged Arc Welded Helical seam carbon steel pipes in diameters ranging from 8 to 120 inches (219mm - 3,048mm), thickness up to 1 inch and in steel grade up to API 5L X-100 or equivalent. The unit has authorization to use API monogram of the American Petroleum Institute (API) - the highest international standard accredited for quality of steel line pipe in the Oil and Gas Sector and also continues to retain the ISO 9001 certification.

The Coating Plant is capable of applying various flow efficient and corrosion protection coatings such as Multilayer Polyolefin and Polypropylene coatings, Single Layer Fusion Bonded Epoxy coatings, Liquid Epoxy coatings and High Temperature Heat Shrink Tape coatings on steel pipes ranging from 4" - 60" (114 mm - 1,524 mm), tape coatings on pipe diameter above 60" (1,524 mm) and internal epoxy coatings on diameters ranging from 8"- 60" (219 mm - 1,524 mm).

Crescent Steel is a responsible local line pipe manufacturer that continues to serve as a partner in

important national energy projects with demonstrated commitment in terms of quality, experience, financial strength and technical expertise.