Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with NanoPass Technologies Ltd. (“NanoPass”), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of an advanced intradermal delivery device, to launch and distribute MicronJetTM600 (“MicronJet”) in the Canadian medical aesthetics market.

MicronJet is an innovative intradermal injection device, leveraging the proven MEMS technology, that offers a highly effective, consistent and virtually pain-free delivery of aesthetic products and therapeutic substances. With three 0.6mm, silicon crystal-made delivery pyramids, MicronJet can be attached to standard syringes and will provide aesthetic clinicians with the least invasive and most precise intradermal delivery on the market today, allowing administration to delicate and sensitive areas such as around the eyes, neck and décolleté area, as well as to the full face, for optimal patient outcomes.

“MicronJet is a great addition to our medical aesthetic portfolio, enhancing our offerings alongside NCTF®135 HA, Art Filler® and Pliaglis®. This novel device provides precision in penetration depth, no bruising and comfortable injection, all of which are welcomed by medical practitioners and patients alike,” stated Serge Verreault, President and CEO of Crescita. “Bringing innovative products to Canadian practitioners and patients aligns with our strategic vision to establish ourselves as a leading player in our market,” added Mr. Verreault.

Crescita will be responsible for obtaining regulatory approval for MicronJet from Health Canada and plans to launch the product promptly thereafter, which is currently anticipated to be in the first half of 2025. MicronJet has been accepted by patients worldwide and is supported by over 70 clinical studies and multiple peer reviewed publications. MicronJet is CE marked, U.S. FDA cleared, ISO 13485 certified and is currently approved in Australia and several other jurisdictions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Daniel Levitats, CEO of NanoPass, added, “We're thrilled to collaborate with Crescita to bring advanced delivery solutions to the Canadian market and support more clinicians in expanding their practice, delivering improved patient outcomes, and increasing treatment satisfaction. This collaboration marks an exciting step in NanoPass’s commercial growth goals towards becoming the new intradermal delivery standard.”

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and a commercial stage prescription product. We also own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations to facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. For more information visit, www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

About NanoPass

NanoPass is a leading innovator in intradermal delivery technology, specializing in developing cutting-edge therapeutic and medical aesthetic delivery solution platforms. NanoPass is redefining the injection therapy standard of care, supporting superior clinical results and virtually pain-free procedures through continues clinical innovation. MicronJetTM600 is FDA cleared, CE marked and has regulatory approval in Brazil, South Korea, China and more. It is supported by extensive clinical data and approved for the delivery of any substance or drug under the surface of the skin that is approved for this delivery route. For more information, visit www.nanopass.com.

Forward-looking Information

All information in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, represents forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is qualified by this cautionary note. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “become”, “future”, “contingent”, “will”, “may” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to obtaining regulatory approval for MicronJet, its anticipated launch date, as well as its acceptance in the Canadian market.

Forward-looking information is neither historical fact nor an assurance of future performance. Instead, it is based only on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking information relates to the future, it is subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking information. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any forward-looking information. Important factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking information include, among others:

economic and market conditions, including factors impacting global supply chains such as pandemics and geopolitical conflicts and tensions;

the impact of inflation and changing interest rates;

the Company’s ability to execute its growth strategies;

reliance on third parties for marketing, distribution and commercialization, and clinical trials;

the impact of variations in the values of the Canadian dollar in relation to the U.S. dollar and Euro;

increasing competition in the industries in which the Company operates;

the Company’s ability to retain members of its management team and key personnel;

the degree or lack of market acceptance of MicronJet;

manufacturing and supply risks;

the Company’s ability to meet its contractual obligations;

the impact of litigation involving the Company and/or MicronJet;

the impact of changes in the relationship with NanoPass Technologies Ltd.;

the failure to obtain regulatory approval for the Product from Health Canada;

the failure to launch MicronJet in the Canadian medical aesthetics market; and

the failure to further develop the Canadian medical aesthetics market.

As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given that future results, levels of activity or achievements indicated in any forward-looking information will actually be achieved. Any forward-looking information in this press release is based only on information currently available to management and speaks only as of the date on which it is provided. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Crescita undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be provided from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240717950170/en/