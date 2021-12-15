Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTX   CA2258471028

CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC.

(CTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crescita Therapeutics Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

12/15/2021 | 07:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has approved the Company’s renewal of its existing normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) for a portion of its common shares (“Common Shares”) as appropriate opportunities arise from time to time.

Pursuant to the NCIB notice filed with the TSX, the Company intends to acquire up to a maximum of 1,000,000 Common Shares, or approximately 5.3% of its public float as of December 14, 2021 for cancellation over the next 12 months. As of December 14, 2021, the Company had 20,982,752 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Purchases under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX or through a Canadian alternative trading system and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements at a price per Common Share representative of the market price at the time of acquisition. The number of Common Shares that can be purchased pursuant to the NCIB is subject to a current daily maximum of 3,770 Common Shares (which is equal to 25% of 15,081 being the average daily trading volume from June 1, 2021 through to November 30, 2021), subject to the Company’s ability to make one block purchase of Common Shares per calendar week that exceeds such limits. All Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled upon their purchase. The Company intends to fund the purchases out of its available resources.

The Company may begin to purchase Common Shares on December 17, 2021 and the NCIB will terminate on December 16, 2022 or such earlier time as the Company completes its purchases pursuant to the NCIB or provides notice of termination.

The Company has also renewed its automatic securities purchase plan in connection with its NCIB that contains strict parameters regarding how its Common Shares may be repurchased during times when it would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Common Shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. The automatic securities purchase plan is effective immediately.

Pursuant to the Company’s previous normal course issuer bid that commenced on November 30, 2020 and ended on November 29, 2021, 135,824 Common Shares at a weighted average price of $0.68 per share were purchased. Purchases were made on behalf of the Company by its broker through the facilities of the TSX. Crescita was permitted to acquire up to 1,000,000 Common Shares under its previous normal course issuer bid.

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial stage prescription products. We also own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations to facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by such terms such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “occur”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue”, “likely”, “schedule”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Some of the specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the number of Common Shares to be acquired under the NCIB and other related matters. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on factors and assumptions about future events and financial trends that it

believes may affect its financial condition, financial performance, business strategy and financial needs. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions that management of the Company believe are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including, among other things, the risks identified in materials filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com from time to time. The forward-looking statements made in this news release relate only to events or information as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC.
07:46aCrescita Therapeutics Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
BU
12/14Crescita Signs Exclusive 8-Country Licensing Agreement with Egis Pharmaceuticals for Pl..
AQ
12/13Crescita Signs Exclusive 8-Country Licensing Agreement with Egis Pharmaceuticals for Pl..
BU
12/13Crescita Therapeutics Inc. Signs Exclusive Commercialization and Supply Agreement with ..
CI
11/11Crescita Therapeutics Reports Q3 Loss of $0.04 Per Share
MT
11/11Crescita Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Appoints New Board Member
BU
11/11Crescita Therapeutics Inc. Appoints Deborah Shannon-Trudeau as an Independent Non-Execu..
CI
11/11Crescita Therapeutics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
09/09CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS : Clinches Deal to Sell Obagi Cosmeceuticals' Skincare Products in C..
MT
09/09CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Exclusive Canadian Distribution Agreement with Obagi Cos..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15,6 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net income 2020 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net cash 2020 13,1 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 397x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Crescita Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Serge Verreault President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose DaRocha Chief Financial Officer
Daniel N. Chicoine Executive Chairman
Wade Hull Vice President-Research & Development
David A. Copeland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC.-11.43%10
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.03%448 305
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.27%322 032
PFIZER, INC.50.88%311 739
NOVO NORDISK A/S74.15%256 673
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY47.20%226 086