  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CTX   CA2258471028

CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC.

(CTX)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/21 10:05:04 am EDT
0.7500 CAD    0.00%
02:35pCrescita to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
BU
03/23Crescita Reports Q4 and Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
03/23Crescita Therapeutics Reports Q4 EPS C$0.04; Revenue was $7.562 Million; Expands Pliaglis Licenses to 32 New Countries
MT
Summary 
Summary

Crescita to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

04/21/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”) today announced that its CEO, Serge Verreault, will be presenting at the 2022 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, to be held on May 2 and 3, 2022, featuring approximately 60 of Canada's most promising publicly-traded and venture-backed healthcare companies.

This year's event will be held in person and will provide investors the opportunity to hear about the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare industry. Details are as follows:

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre (North Building)

30-minute Presentation by Crescita: May 3 @ 10:30 a.m., Hall A

Mr. Verreault will discuss recent business highlights and the Company’s growth strategy. Members of Crescita’s management team will also be available for 1-on-1 investor meetings. For information or registration, visit bloomburton.com/conference.

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial stage prescription products. We also own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations to facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. For more information, please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About the Conference

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 15,7 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Serge Verreault President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose DaRocha Chief Financial Officer
Daniel N. Chicoine Executive Chairman
Wade Hull Vice President-Research & Development
David A. Copeland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC.15.38%13
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.49%483 560
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.27%319 944
PFIZER, INC.-15.75%279 761
ABBVIE INC.15.73%276 777
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY6.05%264 316