Cresco Labs : 2021 Annual Information Form

Annual Information Form

For the year ended December 31, 2021

Dated March 25, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

GENERAL ............................................................................................................................................................ 1

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION ....................... 1

MARKET DATA AND INDUSTRY FORECASTS ......................................................................................... 3

CORPORATE STRUCTURE ............................................................................................................................. 4

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS ........................................................................................ 7

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS ................................................................................................................ 15

RISK FACTORS .................................................................................................................................................. 79

DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS ............................................................................................................... 106

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE ................................................................................................. 106

MARKET FOR SECURITIES ............................................................................................................................ 126

CONSOLIDATED CAPITALIZATION ........................................................................................................... 132

DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS ................................................................................................. 133

PROMOTERS ...................................................................................................................................................... 139

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS ......................................................................... 139

INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS .............................. 140

AUDITOR, TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR .................................................................................... 140

MATERIAL CONTRACTS ................................................................................................................................ 140

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS ................................................................................................................................ 140

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ....................................................................................................................... 141

GLOSSARY .......................................................................................................................................................... 149

GENERAL

Reference is made to the audited Consolidated Financial Statements (the "Financial Statements"), together with the auditors' report thereon, and management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for Cresco Labs Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, as the context requires, "Cresco" or the "Company") for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. Additional financial information is provided in the Financial Statements and MD&A, which are available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Unless otherwise noted herein, information in this annual information form (the "AIF") applies to the business activities and operations of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated where applicable to March 25, 2022. Financial information presented in this AIF is presented in United States ("U.S.") dollars ("USD" or "$"), unless otherwise indicated.

All references in this AIF to the Company also include references to all subsidiaries of the Company, as applicable, unless the context requires otherwise.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This AIF includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this AIF that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes, among others, information regarding: the Company's intention regarding cash flows from operating activities in future periods, statements relating to the business and future activities of, and developments related to, the Company after the date of this AIF, including but not limited to, such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion, and growth of the Company's business, operations and plans, including new revenue streams, the completion of contemplated acquisitions by the Company, the application for additional licenses and the grant of licenses that have been applied for, the expansion of existing cultivation and production facilities, the completion of cultivation and production facilities that are under construction, the construction of additional cultivation and production facilities, the expansion into additional states within the U.S., international markets and Canada; any potential future legalization of adult-use and/or medical marijuana under U.S. federal law; expectations of market size and growth in the U.S. and the states in which the Company operates; expectations for other economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company or the cannabis industry generally; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are not based on historical facts but instead are based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management of the Company at the time they were provided or made, in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among other things, assumptions about: the contemplated acquisitions and dispositions being completed on the current terms and current contemplated timeline will be satisfied in a timely manner; development costs remaining consistent with budgets; the ability to manage anticipated and unanticipated costs; favorable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise sufficient capital to advance the business of the Company; favorable operating and economic conditions, including risks related to the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic; political and regulatory stability; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits; receipt of governmental approvals and permits;

sustained labor stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; favorable production levels and costs from the Company's operations; the pricing of various cannabis products; the level of demand for cannabis products; the availability of third-party service providers and other inputs for the Company's operations; and the Company's ability to conduct operations in a safe, efficient and effective manner. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements include, among others, risks relating to the founder voting control; risks related to the unpredictability caused by the Company's capital structure; risks related to additional financing, risks related to no guaranteed returns; risks related to sales by existing shareholders; risks related to the limited market for securities; risks associated with the Company's indebtedness: expectations for the effects of COVID-19 on the business' operations and financial condition; risks relating to U.S. federal regulation, risks relating to the variation in state regulation, risks relating to U.S. regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws and regulation; risks relating to changes in cannabis laws and regulatory uncertainty; risks relating to legal, regulatory or political change; risks relating to Canadian investors in the U.S. cannabis sector; risks relating to the market price and volatility of the cannabis sector; risks relating to the internal controls of the Company and dilution; risks relating to the value of the Subordinate Voting Shares ("SVS"); tax and insurance related risks; risks relating to the limited operating history of the Company and the reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management of the Company; risks relating to competition; risks relating to the difficulty in recruiting and retaining management and key personnel and managing growth; risks relating to the unreliability of forecasts; risks relating to the inability to innovate and find efficiencies; website and operational risks; risks relating to the reliance on third-party suppliers, manufacturers and contractors; risks relating to the failure to complete acquisitions; risks relating to the ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations; risks relating to potential conflicts of interest; risks relating to proprietary intellectual property and potential infringement by third-parties; risks relating to information technology and cyber-attacks; risks relating to trade secrets; risks relating to the lack of U.S. bankruptcy protection, risks relating to currency fluctuations and lack of earnings and dividend record; risks relating to insurance coverage; risks relating to civil asset forfeiture; risks relating to the heightened scrutiny of investments in the U.S.; risks relating to the ability and constraints on marketing products; risks relating to the settlements of trades, access to banks and legality of contracts; risks relating to the environment; risks relating to the Company as a holding company; risks relating to the unfavorable tax treatment of cannabis businesses in the U.S. and the classification of the Company for U.S. tax purposes; risks relating to the public opinion, consumer acceptance and perception of the cannabis industry; security risks; risks relating to litigation; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks relating to rising energy costs; risks relating to the Company's reliance on licenses; risks relating to product liability and product recall; and risks relating to the newly established legal regimes; as well as those Risk Factors discussed below.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that may have been used. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding the Company's expected financial and operating performance and the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information and statements are provided and made as of the date of this AIF and the Company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information or statements other than as required by applicable law.

Financial Information Not In Accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP")

In certain of its financial disclosures such as earnings releases and MD&A, the Company uses pro forma financial information as well as Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross profit as measures of profitability, which are non-GAAP financial measures and do not have standardized definitions under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Prior period amounts included in the AIF have been recast and adjusted to update for historical changes necessary to present the financial results in accordance with GAAP in the U.S. The Company provides the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. However, such measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. As such, these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures shall always include reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Foreign Currency Information

The Company's expenses are primarily denominated in USD and its operations are primarily in the U.S. The Company's current exposure to exchange rate fluctuations relate primarily to the activities of its Canadian entities. The Company acquired Origin House on January 8, 2020. See "Tax Considerations for U.S. Holders" for additional information regarding foreign currency distributions or proceeds for holders of the Company's SVS.

MARKET DATA AND INDUSTRY FORECASTS

This AIF includes market and industry data that has been obtained from third-party sources, including industry publications. The Company believes that the industry data is accurate and that its estimates and assumptions are reasonable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of this data. Third-party sources generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of included information. Although the data is believed to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this AIF or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon by such sources and as such the Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information. Further, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified due to limits on the availability and reliability of data inputs, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. See also "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information."