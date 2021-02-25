Log in
CRESCO LABS INC.

(CL)
Cresco Labs : Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

02/25/2021 | 07:32am EST
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Needham 2nd Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference – March 3rd, 2021 – Management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings.
  • 33rd Annual Roth Conference – March 15th-17th, 2021 – Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-Founder, will participate in a Fireside Chat and management will later participate in virtual one-on-one meetings on April 7th.
  • Stifel Multi-Sector Conference – April 21st, 2021 – Management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted brands including Cresco, Remedi, High Supply, Cresco Reserve, Good News, Wonder Wellness, FloraCal Farms and Mindy’s Chef Led Artisanal Edibles created by James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at CrescoLabs.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘could,’ ‘would,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘projects,’ ‘predicts,’ ‘potential’ or ‘continue’ or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company’s forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the company’s Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2020, and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco’s shares, nor as to the Company’s financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company’s forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 476 M - -
Net income 2020 -18,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 85,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -221x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 733 M 4 717 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales 2021 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 50,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles Bachtell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis M. Olis Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Joseph Manning Executive Chairman
Mo Dastagir Chief Information Officer
Ty Gent Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRESCO LABS INC.54.26%4 717
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.31%427 397
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.09%285 788
NOVARTIS AG-5.12%197 223
ABBVIE INC.1.44%191 934
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.84%188 665
