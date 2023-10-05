Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (“Cresco” or “Company”), the industry leader in branded cannabis products with a portfolio of America’s most popular brands and the operator of Sunnyside dispensaries, today announced the opening of Sunnyside Altoona in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Cresco Labs opened a new Pennsylvania store in Altoona at 534 W Plank Rd. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited to expand in central Pennsylvania to meet the strong demand from patients and caregivers for top quality medical marijuana products,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-founder of Cresco Labs. “Our primary focus in opening new stores in core markets like Pennsylvania is to maintain our leading wholesale market share and increase access to medical marijuana. We’ve found a great location for our new Sunnyside Altoona dispensary right off a major highway in a primary shopping area, and we look forward to serving patients and caregivers with their medical marijuana needs.”

Located off I-99 (Central Pennsylvania’s Major North-South Interstate) at 534 W Plank Rd., Sunnyside Altoona is easily accessible by car and Amtran bus service to patients and caregivers residing in Altoona and the greater Blair County area.

Sunnyside Altoona is dedicated to helping qualified patients unlock all the benefits that medical marijuana can provide. The new store will offer a wide assortment of accessories and medical marijuana products like flower, vape cartridges, disposable vape pens, concentrates, troches, topicals, tinctures and more from the Company’s branded portfolio that includes Cresco, Supply, FloraCal Farms, Wonder Wellness Co. and Remedi.

Active patients and caregivers can place orders today both in store and online at www.sunnyside.shop/locations. Dispensary hours are Sunday through Thursday, 9 AM to 6 PM, and Friday through Saturday, 9 AM to 7 PM.

For more information about Cresco Labs, visit www.crescolabs.com. To learn more about Sunnyside, visit www.sunnyside.shop.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs’ mission is to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry through a CPG approach to building national brands and a customer-focused retail experience, while acting as a steward for the industry on legislative and regulatory-focused initiatives. As a leader in cultivation, production and branded product distribution, the Company is leveraging its scale and agility to grow its portfolio of brands that include Cresco, High Supply, FloraCal, Good News, Wonder Wellness Co., Mindy’s and Remedi, on a national level. The Company also operates highly productive dispensaries nationally under the Sunnyside brand that focus on building patient and consumer trust and delivering ongoing education and convenience in a wonderfully traditional retail experience. Through year-round policy, community outreach and SEED initiative efforts, Cresco Labs embraces the responsibility to support communities through authentic engagement, economic opportunity, investment, workforce development and legislative initiatives designed to create the most responsible, respectable and robust cannabis industry possible. Learn more about Cresco Labs’ journey by visiting www.crescolabs.com or following the Company on Facebook, X or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005449875/en/