Cresco Labs : FY21 MD&A

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF

OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2021 AND 2020.

This management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Cresco Labs Inc. (the "Company", "Cresco Labs", "we" or "our") is dated March 25, 2022, and has been prepared for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Prior period amounts included in the MD&A have been recast and adjusted to update for historical changes necessary to present the financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Company's audited Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes as of and for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020. Financial information presented in this MD&A is presented in United States ("U.S.") dollars ("USD" or "$"), unless otherwise indicated.

The Company has provided certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures in this MD&A. Where the Company has provided such non-GAAP financial measures, we have also provided a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Please see the information under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

This MD&A contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable U.S. securities laws and Canadian securities laws. Please refer to the discussion of forward-looking statements and information set out under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information," located at the beginning of the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on SEDAR. As a result of many factors, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the discussion of risks and uncertainties set out under the heading "Risk Factors," located within the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on SEDAR.

OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY

Cresco Labs was incorporated in the Province of British Columbia and is licensed to cultivate, manufacture, and sell cannabis and cannabis-based products. The Company operates in and/or has ownership interests in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, Arizona, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Florida, and Maryland.

Cresco Labs is primarily engaged in the business of cultivating medical-grade cannabis, manufacturing medical-grade products derived from cannabis cultivation, and distributing such products to medical or adult-use consumers in legalized cannabis markets. Cresco Labs exists to provide high-quality and consistent cannabis-based products to consumers. Cresco Labs' business focuses on regulatory compliance while working to develop condition-specific strains of cannabis and non-invasive delivery methods (alternatives to smoke inhalation) to provide controlled-dosage medicinal cannabis relief to qualified patients and consumers in legalized cannabis markets. As of December 31, 2021, the Company was operating three (3) adult-use and medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing centers, five (5) adult-use and medical dispensary locations, and five (5) adult-use dispensary locations in Illinois; one (1) medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing center and nine (9) medical dispensary locations in Pennsylvania; one (1) medical cannabis cultivation and processing center and five (5) medical dispensary locations in Ohio; three (3) adult-use and medical cannabis cultivation centers, one (1) adult-use and medical cannabis manufacturing center and two (2) adult-use and medical cannabis distribution facilities in California; one (1) adult-use and medical cannabis cultivation center, one (1) adult-use and medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing center, and one (1) adult-use and medical dispensary location in Arizona; one (1) medical cannabis manufacturing center and four (4) medical dispensary locations in New York; three (3) adult-use and medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing centers, one (1) medical dispensary location, one (1) adult-use dispensary location, and two (2) adult-use and medical dispensary locations in Massachusetts; one (1) adult-use and medical cannabis cultivation and processing center in Michigan; one (1) medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing center and thirteen (13) medical dispensary locations in Florida; and one (1) medical processing center in Maryland. For additional information on wholly-owned or effectively controlled subsidiaries and affiliates of Cresco Labs, refer to Note 2 under the heading "Basis of Consolidation" of the Company's audited ConsolidatedFinancial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

During 2019, the Company announced a new dispensary brand, Sunnyside*®1, created to accelerate industry growth and shift consumer expectations and perceptions around shopping for cannabis from intimidation and doubt to curiosity and acceptance through a new trial and marketing approach. During 2020, five (5) dispensaries were opened and rebranded as Sunnyside* and five (5) additional Sunnyside* dispensaries were launched in the Illinois market, four (4) dispensaries were rebranded as Sunnyside* in New York, three (3) dispensaries were rebranded as Sunnyside* in Pennsylvania, and one (1) dispensary was rebranded as Sunnyside* in each the following markets- Arizona, Massachusetts, and Ohio. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company closed its acquisition of four (4) dispensaries in Ohio previously operated by Verdant Creations, LLC, and its affiliates (collectively "Verdant"). The four (4) dispensaries were rebranded as Sunnyside* in 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company closed its acquisition of Bluma Wellness Inc. ("Bluma"), which included eight (8) One Plant dispensaries. During the third quarter of 2021, the eight (8) dispensaries were rebranded as Sunnyside* dispensaries and one (1) additional Sunnyside* dispensary was opened in Florida. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company opened one (1) additional Sunnyside* dispensary in Pennsylvania and four (4) additional Sunnyside* dispensaries in Florida. In addition, Cresco opened its flagship Sunnyside* dispensary in Illinois located near the iconic Wrigley Field marquee. Cresco Labs' portfolio of owned cannabis consumer packaged goods includes Cresco®1, Cresco Reserve®2, High Supply®2, Mindy'sTM, Good News®2, RemediTM, Wonder Wellness Co.®2, and FloraCal®2. The Company distributes and markets these products both to third-party licensed retail cannabis stores across the U.S. and to Cresco Labs-owned retail stores.

Cresco Labs' corporate headquarters is currently located at Suite 110, 400 W. Erie St, Chicago, IL 60654 and employs approximately 3,500 people across the organization, while being named as a "Top Diversity Employer" by Diversity Jobs in 2021. The Company's registered office is located at Suite 2500, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2X8.

Issuing IPO, Reverse Takeover & Corporate Structure

The Company (then Randsburg Gold Corporation) was incorporated in the Province of British Columbia under the Company Act (British Columbia) on July 6, 1990. On December 30, 1997, the Company changed its name from Randsburg Gold Corporation to Randsburg International Gold Corp. ("Randsburg") and consolidated its common shares on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. On November 30, 2018, in connection with a reverse takeover (the "Transaction"), the Company, (i) consolidated its outstanding Randsburg common shares on an 812.63 old for one (1) new basis, and (ii) filed an alteration to its Notice of Articles with the British Columbia Registrar of Companies to (a) change its name from Randsburg International Gold Corp. to Cresco Labs Inc., (b) amend the rights and restrictions of its existing class of common shares and redesignate such class as the class of Subordinate Voting Shares ("SVS") and (c) create the Proportionate Voting Shares ("PVS") and the Super Voting Shares ("MVS").

Pursuant to the Transaction, the Company (then Randsburg) and Cresco Labs, LLC, completed a series of transactions on November 30, 2018, resulting in a reorganization of Cresco Labs, LLC and Randsburg in which Randsburg became the indirect parent and sole voting unitholder of Cresco Labs, LLC. The Transaction constituted a reverse takeover of Randsburg by Cresco Labs, LLC under applicable securities laws. Cresco Labs, LLC was formed as a limited liability company under the laws of the State of Illinois on October 8, 2013 and is governed by a limited liability company agreement that was amended and restated in connection with the completion of the Transaction. The Pre-Combination LLC Agreement was further amended and restated in connection with the completion of the Transaction.

1The Sunnyside*® (inclusive of the stand-alone asterisk mark) and Cresco® brands maintain federal trademark registrations for websites pertaining to medical cannabis and cannabis educational services, as well as multiple state trademark registrations.

2 The High Supply®, Good News®, Wonder Wellness Co.®, Cresco Reserve®, and FloraCal® brands maintain federal trademark registrations for apparel and multiple state trademark registrations.

Set forth below is the organization chart of the Company.

Recent Developments

On January 13, 2021, the Company filed a Form 40-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which is a registration statement pursuant to Section 12 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

On January 14, 2021, the Company announced the commencement of a best efforts overnight marketed offering (the "January 2021 Offering") of SVS. On January 15, 2021, the Company closed the January 2021 Offering of 9.9 million SVS at a price of C$16.00 ($12.67) per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $120.7 million, net of $3.4 million in commission and other fees, with a corresponding increase to share capital of $124.1 million. The SVS were offered in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 19, 2021, to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated July 25, 2019, and in the U.S. on a private placement basis to "qualified institutional buyers."

On January 14, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Bluma (the "Bluma Agreement"), pursuant to which Cresco Labs acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bluma in an all-share transaction that valued Bluma at an equity value of $213.0 million (the "Bluma Transaction"), or $1.12 per Bluma share. Under the terms of the Bluma Agreement, holders of common shares of Bluma received 0.0859 SVS of Cresco Labs for each Bluma share. On March 15, 2021, Cresco Labs agreed to extend $7.5 million to One Plant Florida ("One Plant"), Bluma's operating subsidiary, for the expansion of One Plant's operations in Florida and to satisfy tax liabilities relating to the settlement of vested restricted share units. The acquisition closed on April 14, 2021. Total consideration for the acquisition was $238.1 million and consisted of 15.1 million SVS issued as of the acquisition date, valued at $183.3 million, cash payments of $3.4 million to pay for the sellers' transaction fees, 4.7 million equity-classified warrants issued valued at $18.4 million, 0.8 million replacement shares valued at $10.0 million, deferred consideration of $1.8 million, and settlement of preexisting loan relationships of $21.2 million.

On February 16, 2021, the Company closed its acquisition of Verdant. Total consideration for the acquisition was $25.0 million and consisted of 0.1 million SVS issued as of the acquisition date, valued at $2.0 million; cash payments of $1.5 million; settlement of cashless exercise option on loans receivable of $10.0 million, as stated in the unit purchase option agreement; settlement of a preexisting lease arrangement of $0.1 million, as a result of stated value exceeding fair value per third-party valuation; and settlement of other preexisting loan relationships of $11.4 million.

On March 1, 2021, the Company filed and received a receipt for a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "2021 Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and filed a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS"). The 2021 Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement replaced the Company's prior shelf prospectus. The 2021 Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement were made effective on April 23, 2021 and allows the Company to offer up to 1.0 billion of SVS, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants, and units, or any combination thereof, from time to time during the 25-month period that the 2021 Shelf Prospectus is effective (subject to MJDS eligibility). The Company filed the 2021 Shelf Prospectus in order to maintain financial strength and flexibility.

On March 18, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests in Cultivate Licensing LLC and BL Real Estate LLC (collectively, "Cultivate"), a vertically-integrated Massachusetts operator. On September 2, 2021, the Company closed on the acquisition of the issued and outstanding shares of Cultivate. Total consideration was $99.3 million and consisted of 4.8 million SVS valued at $46.6 million, cash payments of $1.0 million to pay for the sellers' transaction fees, contingent consideration of $29.6 million, settlement of preexisting loan relationships of $1.9 million, and payment of the sellers' third-party debt of $20.1 million.

On March 30, 2021, the Company divested all of its equity interest in 180 Smoke and related intercompany receivables to Spyder Cannabis Inc. and Plant-Based Investment Corp. for approximately $1.1 million, after certain adjustments. The sale resulted in a loss of $3.3 million, plus an additional loss of $0.3 million for accumulated foreign currency translation previously included in other comprehensive loss.

On August 12, 2021, the Company closed on an agreement for a senior secured term loan (the "Senior Loan") with an undiscounted principal balance of $400.0 million and an original issue discount of $13.0 million. The facility has a five (5) year term with an interest rate of 9.5%. A portion of proceeds from the Senior Loan were used to retire the existing term loan (the "Amended Term Loan"), with the remainder to fund capital expenditures and pursue other targeted growth initiatives within the U.S. cannabis sector. Under the agreement, the Company is subject to certain financial and non-financial covenants.

On September 23, 2021, the Company announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Bay, LLC d/b/a Cure Pennsylvania ("Cure Penn") for aggregate consideration equal to $89.0 million, to be satisfied at closing through the payment of cash and the issuance of SVS. The acquisition closed on November 25, 2021. Total consideration for the acquisition consisted of 6.2 million SVS issued as of theacquisition date, valued at $52.6 million, cash consideration of $33.3 million, and cash payments of $3.1 million to pay for the sellers' transaction fees.

On October 14, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Laurel Harvest Labs, LLC ("Laurel Harvest") to acquire the outstanding equity interests in Laurel Harvest, a Pennsylvania Clinical Registrant, for consideration equal to $136.7 million (the "Laurel Harvest Transaction"). The acquisition closed on December 10, 2021. Total consideration for the acquisition consisted of 8.4 million SVS issued as of the acquisition date, valued at $65.8 million, cash consideration of $20.5 million, cash payments of $0.3 million to pay for the sellers' transaction fees, loan settlement of $3.3 million, and deferred consideration of $46.7 million.

On March 23, 2022, the Company announced it had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement ("Arrangement Agreement") with Columbia Care Inc. ("Columbia Care") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Columbia Care in an all-share transaction with an equity value of approximately $2.0 billion (the "Columbia Care Transaction"). Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, holders of common shares of Columbia Care will receive 0.5579 SVS of Cresco Labs for each Columbia Care share. See the "Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements and Proposed Transactions" section, below, for additional details.

Components of Our Results of Operations

Revenue

We derived approximately 50.5% of our revenue from wholesale of cannabis products to dispensary locations for the year ended December 31, 2021. Revenue from company-owned retail dispensary locations represents the remaining 49.5%. Retail revenue includes medical and adult-use cannabis sales in the U.S.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as revenue less cost of goods sold ("COGS"). COGS include the direct costs attributable to the cultivation and production of the products sold and is comprised of the following:

• Direct labor costs: These expenses include all salaries, benefits, and taxes for all employees at the cultivation and manufacturing facilities.

• Direct supplies: The direct material cost for maintenance of the plants, the supplies and nutrients, the production expenses, packaging costs, and equipment used to process marijuana.

• Facility expenses: The facility expense for the cultivation operations is the cost for the facility, utilities, property taxes, maintenance, and costs associated with monitoring the security systems.

• Other operating expenses: These expenses include all costs associated with the facility itself including insurance, community benefit fees, professional services related to licenses and compliance, uniforms, employee training programs, tracking and inventory management systems, product testing, business development, information technology, license renewal fees, and certain excise taxes.

In addition to market fluctuations, cannabis costs are affected by various state regulations that limit the sourcing and procurement of cannabis products. The changes in regulatory environments may create fluctuations in gross profit over comparative periods. Additionally, gross profit may include the cost of inventory required to be marked to fair value as part of purchase accounting in a business combination.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A")

SG&A expenses consist mainly of salary and benefit costs of executive and back-office employees, consulting and professional fees, advertising and marketing, office and retail operation costs, share-based compensation, certain excise taxes, technology, insurance, security, travel and entertainment, rent expense, and business expansion costs.